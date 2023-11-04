Pune Races: Northern Lights Eyes Eighth Triumph

After securing an impressive seven consecutive victories, Northern Lights emerges as the top contender for the Teena Katrak Memorial R.W.I.T.C. Ltd Trophy, the highlight of the upcoming Pune Racecourse event this Sunday.

Hailing from the renowned stables of champion trainer Pesi Shroff, Northern Lights has set a new standard in racing with its remarkable winning streak, yet the competition remains fierce.

Guided by the skilled reins of champion jockey PS Chouhan, this seasoned six-year-old gelding looks poised to maintain its flawless record in the upcoming ten-furlong race.

First race: 1.00pm

Selections

1. The Irish Boss Plate Div-2 (1200m): 1. Prince O' War (5), 2. Slam Dunk (9), 3. Dowsabel (1)

2. The Dopahar Trophy Div-2 (1000m): 1. Zukor (8), 2. Art Collector (5), 3. Jetfire (1)

3. The Betbricks7 Sprint (1200m): 1. Ataash (7), 2. Dali Swirl (10), 3. Pyrrhus (6)

4. The Dopahar Trophy Div-1 (1000m): 1. Maysara (1), 2. Monarchy (2), 3. Into The Storm (7)

5. The General Rajendrasinhji Million (1600m0: 1. Jendayi (3), 2. Alexandros (4), 3. Hall Of Grace (1)

6. The Betbricks7 Cup (1200m): 1. Bubbly Boy (4), 2. Littorio (7), 3. Serrano (9)

7. Teena Katrak Memorial R.W.I.T.C. Ltd Trophy (Gr.2; 2000m): 1. Northern Lights (1), 2. Wall Street (5), 3. Dangerous (3)

8. The Assessed Plate (1600m): 1. Lion King (8), 2. Gimme (7), 3. Goldiva (4)

9. The Irish Boss Plate Div-1 (1200m): 1. Prince Igor (6), 2. Flashing Famous (2), 3. Sussing (9)

Super jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9

First jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Second jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9

First treble: 3, 4 & 5

Seocnd treble: 6, 7 & 8

Third treble: 7, 8 & 9

Tanala: All races

