 Pune Races: Northern Lights Eyes Eighth Triumph
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsPune Races: Northern Lights Eyes Eighth Triumph

Pune Races: Northern Lights Eyes Eighth Triumph

Racing royalty from Pesi Shroff’s yard appeals the Teena Katrak Memorial, feature event of the day

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
article-image

After securing an impressive seven consecutive victories, Northern Lights emerges as the top contender for the Teena Katrak Memorial R.W.I.T.C. Ltd Trophy, the highlight of the upcoming Pune Racecourse event this Sunday.

Hailing from the renowned stables of champion trainer Pesi Shroff, Northern Lights has set a new standard in racing with its remarkable winning streak, yet the competition remains fierce.

Guided by the skilled reins of champion jockey PS Chouhan, this seasoned six-year-old gelding looks poised to maintain its flawless record in the upcoming ten-furlong race.

Read Also
Pune Races: Three Stand Out For Delhi Race Club Trophy
article-image

First race: 1.00pm

Selections

1. The Irish Boss Plate Div-2 (1200m): 1. Prince O' War (5), 2. Slam Dunk (9), 3. Dowsabel (1)

2. The Dopahar Trophy Div-2 (1000m): 1. Zukor (8), 2. Art Collector (5), 3. Jetfire (1)

3. The Betbricks7 Sprint (1200m): 1. Ataash (7), 2. Dali Swirl (10), 3. Pyrrhus (6)

4. The Dopahar Trophy Div-1 (1000m): 1. Maysara (1), 2. Monarchy (2), 3. Into The Storm (7)

5. The General Rajendrasinhji Million (1600m0: 1. Jendayi (3), 2. Alexandros (4), 3. Hall Of Grace (1)

6. The Betbricks7 Cup (1200m): 1. Bubbly Boy (4), 2. Littorio (7), 3. Serrano (9)

7. Teena Katrak Memorial R.W.I.T.C. Ltd Trophy (Gr.2; 2000m): 1. Northern Lights (1), 2. Wall Street (5), 3. Dangerous (3)

8. The Assessed Plate (1600m): 1. Lion King (8), 2. Gimme (7), 3. Goldiva (4)

9. The Irish Boss Plate Div-1 (1200m): 1. Prince Igor (6), 2. Flashing Famous (2), 3. Sussing (9)

Super jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9

First jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Second jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9

First treble: 3, 4 & 5

Seocnd treble: 6, 7 & 8

Third treble: 7, 8 & 9

Tanala: All races

Read Also
Pune: Former Cricketers Michael Vaughan, Gary Kirsten Shower Praises On Gahunje's MCA Stadium
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elvish Yadav Briefly Detained In Kota Amid Rave Party Row, Rajasthan Police Says It Was 'Routine...

Elvish Yadav Briefly Detained In Kota Amid Rave Party Row, Rajasthan Police Says It Was 'Routine...

Chhattisgarh: BJP Leader Hacked To Death In Insurgency-Hit Narayanpur While Campaigning For Assembly...

Chhattisgarh: BJP Leader Hacked To Death In Insurgency-Hit Narayanpur While Campaigning For Assembly...

Kochi: 1 Indian Naval Sailor Killed After Chetak Helicopter Crashes At Air Station Due To Mechanical...

Kochi: 1 Indian Naval Sailor Killed After Chetak Helicopter Crashes At Air Station Due To Mechanical...

NZ vs PAK, CWC 2023: Pakistan Beat New Zealand Via DLS In Rain-Marred Contest To Stay Alive Thanks...

NZ vs PAK, CWC 2023: Pakistan Beat New Zealand Via DLS In Rain-Marred Contest To Stay Alive Thanks...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Rajeev Shukla Says 'There Will Be No Shifting' In Venue Despite Rising Air...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Rajeev Shukla Says 'There Will Be No Shifting' In Venue Despite Rising Air...