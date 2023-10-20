Pune Races: Three Stand Out For Delhi Race Club Trophy

Three top contenders stand apart, among the seven who will take to starting gates for the Delhi Race Club Trophy, the feature event in the Pune meeting to be held on Saturday.

This race to be run over a distance of seven furlong will see the winner of the race among these three, Snowfall, Successor and Count Of Savoy contenders.

Snowfall, the four-year-old filly has been in good nick on track, and her ten outing is a testimony of her through breed as she has missed the boartd just once. And top top it all she has caught the eye of the judges five times. She should stand a chance to grab the trophy.

Successor, the property of Zavaray S Poonawalla, Behroze Z Poonawalla, Delna Z Poonawalla & Simone Poonawalla Pandole rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt Ltd, Mukul Sonawala & D R Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP should be the other main contender. The senior most (six-yearold mare) among the runners has made it to the board 23 times with five winners to boot it with.

Count Of Savoy from Mallesh Narredu's yard appears the other main contender.

First race: 2.00pm

Selections

1. The Animal Welfare Board of India Trophy Div-2 (1400m): Silver Spring (2), 2. Remy Red (4), 3. Commandment (1)

2. The Democraticus Plate (2000m): 1. Own Voice (6), 2. Chamonix (2), 3. Gangster (5)

3. The Animal Welfare Board of India Trophy Div-1 (140mm): 1. Cordelia (8), 2. Mighty Thunder (6), 3. Supreme Spirit (2)

4. The Dakshin Maharashtra & Goa Sub-Area Trophy (1600m): 1. Ataash (1), 2. Cipher (2), 3. Kiefer (6)

5. The Delhi Race Club Trophy (1400m): 1. Snowfall (6), 2. Successor (5), 3. Count Of Savoy (1)

6. The Bronx Plate (2000m): 1. Amber Knight (6), 2. Alpha Domino (1), 3. Chagall (4)

7. The A J Wadia Plate (1400m): 1. Dagger's Strike (10), 2. Anoushka (1), 3. The Flutist (3)

Supef jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Treble: 4, 5, 6

Tanala: All races