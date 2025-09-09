Mumbai Cop Killed, Woman Constable Injured After Speeding Car Runs Them Over at Worli Sea Link

FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

In a tragic accident early Tuesday morning, a Mumbai Police constable lost his life while his female colleague sustained serious injuries after being run over by a speeding car in Worli, reported The Indian Express. The incident occurred around 7.25 am on the Coastal Road-Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) connector near the Worli Sea Link.

The deceased has been identified as Constable Dattatray Kumbhar (52), while the injured constable has been named as Riddhi Patil. Both were attached to the Worli police station and were on patrolling duty when the mishap took place.

Speeding Car Rams into Cops

According to officials, a Hyundai Grand i10, allegedly driven at high speed, knocked down the duo while they were stationed on the connector. "Kumbhar was hit directly and suffered grievous injuries, while Patil was also injured in the impact," a police officer Told The Indian Express.

Both were rushed immediately to Wockhardt Hospital, where doctors declared Kumbhar dead on arrival. Patil is currently undergoing treatment, and her condition is said to be stable.

Driver Detained, FIR Registered

The car’s driver, identified as Ramchandra Rane (46), has been detained. Police said an FIR has been registered, and his blood samples have been sent for testing to ascertain whether he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

“We are also reviewing CCTV footage from the Coastal Road stretch to determine the speed of the vehicle,” a senior officer confirmed. Investigators are questioning Rane to check if he had been driving through the night and may have dozed off behind the wheel.

Senior Police Officials Visit Hospital

Senior officers, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Choudhary, rushed to the hospital after the accident. They met the families of both constables and assured them of full support from the department.

A police official revealed that Kumbhar and Patil had been on night duty, and the incident occurred just as their shift was nearing completion.

Department in Mourning

The Mumbai Police force has been left shaken by the loss of Constable Kumbhar. Colleagues remembered him as a dedicated officer who had served the department faithfully for years.

"The department has lost a committed officer in this tragic accident. We are ensuring that the injured constable receives the best possible treatment," said an official.

The investigation into the accident is currently underway, and further action will be taken based on forensic and CCTV evidence.