Mumbai: 29-Year-Old Visually Impaired Cyclist From Worli Conquers Manali–Khardung La Expedition | X @png60

Mumbai: A 29-year-old visually impaired cyclist from Worli has recently completed the Manali to Khardung La cycling expedition. Ajay is currently pursuing his graduation in Arts at Kirti College and is also working in the water department at the BMC (G/North ward).

About The Cycling Expedition

Starting from Manali (altitude 2,050 mt), Ajay Lalwani cycled through some of the most difficult passes in the Himalayas. Between August 18 and 22, he covered more than 500km and crossed five major Himalayan passes in just five days. During this expedition, he crossed several high mountain passes:

Rohtang Pass (3,978 mt), his first ascent was in rainy weather, fog, and on slippery roads. Baralacha La (4,890 mt): The lack of oxygen, extreme cold, and rough terrain truly tested them.

Nakila (4,739mt) and Lachlung La (5,059 mt): Extremely remote and high passes that pushed their physical and mental limits.

Read Also SC Misses The Elephants In The Room: Stray Dogs Sullying Streets And Mauling Passersby

Tanglang La (5,328 mt): Breathing was difficult here as oxygen levels were only 50%, but they never gave up.

Khardung La (5,359mt): The highest motorable pass in the world and the culmination of their journey.

Ajay is a lifelong member of Shri Samarth Vyayam Mandir located in Dadar West. He said, “What happens if I do not have vision, but I am a visionary? To dream, you do not need eyes – dreams are seen through the heart and fulfilled with consistency and hard work.” He has completed many long-distance expeditions, including: Gateway of India to Srinagar, Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and back to Mumbai – 45 days, approximately 7,500km (2024). DadarGondia-Dadar – 12 days, 2,020km (2020), and MumbaiGoa-Mumbai – 7 days, 1,200km (2019).

In the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ajay was a member of the Indian Mallakhamb demonstration team. He has also achieved: Yunam Mountain Trek (20,000ft above sea level). Friendship Peak Trek (17,500ft above sea level), and climbed 250 forts across Maharashtra. He won national gold and silver medals in swimming and participated in sea swimming. He earned a bronze medal in kabaddi at the national level and one silver and two bronze medals in judo at the national level.

Additionally, represented India in the 2017 IBSA World Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. His parents live in Ulhasnagar and Ajay independently manages all his daily work. His brother taught him how to cycle, and since then, he has taken on long-distance rides such as Mumbai–Pune and Mumbai–Nashik, where he also spread road safety awareness. When asked how a visually impaired person can participate in so many sports, he said, “There are special adaptations for us. For example, in tandem cycling, we ride with a partner. On kabaddi grounds, ropes are used instead of coloured lines to mark the field.”

Ajay trains rigorously every day – Mallakhamb and swimming in the mornings, and other sports practice in the evenings. His dream now is to climb Mount Everest. To date, only three visually impaired individuals in the world have accomplished this feat.