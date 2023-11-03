Pune: Former Cricketers Michael Vaughan, Gary Kirsten Shower Praises On Gahunje's MCA Stadium | @MichaelVaughan

"Loved the atmosphere in #Pune yesterday (Wednesday). Great to see such a huge crowd at #CWC2023," wrote former England captain Michael Vaughan on X (formerly Twitter). His post featured a picture of him with arms outstretched, reminiscent of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, captured at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune's Gahunje. Vaughan's post encapsulated the electric atmosphere during the New Zealand vs South Africa match in the ongoing round-robin stage of the 2023 World Cup.

Former South African player Gary Kirsten |

Echoing the accolades, former South African player Gary Kirsten was equally captivated by the stadium's atmosphere. He sat with fans in South Level 3 stand to enjoy the entire match. An MCA official shared, "He loved the electric atmosphere and a full house for a non-Indian game." The International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman, Greg Barclay, also watched the entire game from the South Pavilion and commended the MCA management for its excellent facilities. According to the MCA official, "Barclay told us that this is one of the few stadiums around the world where you get a view of the complete ground from whichever seat you sit."

ICC Chairman Greg Barclay (left) |

After receiving praises from former players and the ICC Chairman, MCA President Rohit Pawar emphasised the improvements made at the stadium. This came after the stadium faced criticism for mismanagement following the India vs Bangladesh game on October 19. Pawar noted that after that match, the MCA sought feedback from fans and media and took steps to make improvements.

Fans at the MCA Stadium |

“We, as the Maharashtra Cricket Association, spared no effort to organise the best match experience for World Cup fans. While there's always room for improvement, we embraced fan and media feedback and worked diligently to identify areas for improvement. I am delighted that we could deliver what we promised. Ultimately, fans should enjoy the World Cup to the fullest,” said Pawar.

Fans at the MCA Stadium |

Enhanced facilities at MCA Stadium:

Added more signages to improve traffic flow

Opened gates one hour earlier to accommodate the crowd

Increased staff and security personnel for a smoother experience

Provided free drinking water and parking for fans

Improved facilities for international media and journalists covering the game, including larger mobile toilets, transport, and high-quality food

