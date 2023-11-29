 Mumbai Races: Christofle Best For Feature
Joe WilliamsUpdated: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
article-image

In a twist of weather-induced fate, the Mumbai racing scene experiences a scheduling shake-up with the November 26 day meeting moved to November 30 (Thursday).

Beyond the date change, stewards also announce key decisions affecting upcoming races and declare the spotlight race—the Campbell Trophy—a must-watch spectacle featuring the comeback of the impressive colt, Christofle, under the skilled guidance of jockey C Umesh.

Additionally, the stewards have decided to suspend general condition No 6 (c) as published in the prospectus for the Mumbai meetings 2032/24.

According to rule No 90 of the Rules of the Racing of the Club, the declarations published on November 26, 2023, will remain valid.

The spotlight of the day's proceedings will be on the Campbell Trophy, a Class II race covering seven furlongs. Eleven skilled runners will dash from the starting gates, with Christofle, the impressive three-year-old dark bay colt from Pesi Shroff's stable, capturing attention.

Having missed the Bangalore Summer Derby for veterinary reasons and sitting out the Pune racing season, Christofle is back on track, showing promising form in recent morning trials. Guided by jockey C. Umesh, he is poised for a triumphant return to the winner's circle.

Selections

1. The Fedora Plate (1600m): 1. Goldiva (2), 2. Lord Murphy (30

2. The Bejan Bharucha Plate (1800M), 1. Bugatti (2), 2. Dianne (4), 3. Mastery (5)

3. The A Campbell Trophy (1400M): 1. Christofle (2), 2. Bid Red (3), 3. Emperor Roderic (4),

4. The J M Shah & C M Shah Gold Trophy (1600m): 1. Julius (2), 2. Waikiki (4), 3. Vincent Van Gogh (6)

5. The Dr Jagjit Singh Trophy (1400m): 1. Kanya Rashi (2), 2. Azrinaz (3), 3. Littorio (9)

6. The V R Menon Plate (1000m): 1. Lady Di (4), 2. C'Test Amour, 3. Mirae (5)

7. The Captain G Hall Trophy (1200m):m 1. Bubbly Boy (1), 2. King's Retreat (3), 3. Over The LIne (4)

Super jackpot 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 6 & 7

Treble: 4, 5 & 6

Tanala: All traces

