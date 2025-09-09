Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Choreographer Arrested For Murder Of Sister's 40-Year-Old Partner In Malad | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Malvani police arrested a 21-year-old man for alleged murder after he surrendered himself.

The accused, Ashish Josef Shetty, allegedly killed his sister's 40-year-old lover with a large wooden stick. Shetty reportedly struck the deceased on the head on September 5.

About The Incident

The incident occurred near a creek on Marve Road. The deceased, Nitin Solanki, was a ward boy at a private hospital in Juhu and resided in Jogeshwari East. The court remanded Shetty to police custody until September 9.

According to the FIR, on September 6, around 12 noon, the accused Ashish Josef Shetty, a choreographer and resident of Dahisar East, surrendered to the Malvani police. He told police that on the previous night at around 10:30 pm, at a T-junction near a creek on Marve Road, Malad West, he and his friend Nitin Solanki, 40, were talking. Shetty alleged that Solanki was speaking ill of his 24-year-old sister Angel and their mother, questioning their character. Enraged, Shetty attacked Solanki with a wooden stick, causing him to fall unconscious.

Subsequently, the police, along with Shetty, reached the scene and found Solanki unconscious with injury marks on his body. An ambulance was called, and Solanki was taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where doctors declared him dead around 2 pm. The body was later sent to Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali West for a postmortem. Initially, the police registered a case under Section 194 (affray) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police also recorded the statement of Solanki's mother, Jaya Solanki, 54. Further investigation revealed that Solanki was in a relationship with Shetty's sister, Angel. Angel confided to Solanki’s mother that her brother had killed him because he opposed their relationship. Based on this statement, the police added Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on September 6.