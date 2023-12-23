'It's Important That He Takes His Time': England Captain Jos Buttler On Jofra Archer's Return To Competitive Cricket

Jofra Archer | Credits: Twitter

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler has provided an update on pacer Jofra Archer's return to competitive cricket.

Archer has been going through tough times due to his injury crisis since 2019. The 28-year-old did make his return to international cricket for the ODI series against South Africa in January, followed up with ODI and T20I series' against Bangladesh in March this year.

Barbados-born pacer was part of Mumbai Indians team in IPL 2023 but he had to withdraw from the tournament in mid-way due to elbow injury. He underwent surgery for his elbow and currently in rehabilitation in Barbados. He travelled with England World Cup squad as reserve player and continued his rehabilitation in India.

Speaking after the conclusion of T20I series against West Indies, Buttler said that he met Jofra Archer during the tour and wanted him to take as much time as possible rather than rushing his return to competitive cricket.

"I haven't spoken to Jof. Obviously, I saw him in Barbados, it was good to see him back in training with us and bowling well." England skipper quoted by saying to Reuters.

"I know the medical team and staff have got a good plan for him and I think I speak on behalf of all England cricket fans and cricket fans around the world that we want to see Jof back and back for good. So I think it's important that he takes his time," Buttler said.