Injury-Prone Jofra Archer To Skip IPL 2024 As ECB Looks To Manage England Pacer's Workload: Report

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 next season as the ECB looks to manage the injury-prone cricketer's workload, according to reports.

Archer has been out of action since May this year after suffering a recurrence of an elbow stress fracture while playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.

Archer's injury woes

The 28-year-old featured in five T20s for MI before the injury took him out of the remainder of the season.

Archer then came to India as a travelling reserve player with the England ODI team for the ICC World Cup 2023 but he went back in less than a week after experiencing pain in his elbow.

MI release injury-prone pacer

MI had bought Archer for ₹8 crore in the IPL 2022 auction but he was released by the franchise last week due to his fitness issues and injury concerns.

His name is not registered in the 1000 players list for the IPL 2024 auction. 34 England players have registered their names for the auction.

ECB asks Archer to skip IPL 2024

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has reportedly asked Archer to not play in IPL 2024 as the tournament will be immediately followed by the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States.

"The ECB believes that it will be easier to manage Archer's comeback if he is in the UK in April and May under its supervision than if he is in India on the books of an IPL team looking to get their money's worth from him," ESPNCricinfo reported.

As per the report, Archer has signed a new two-year contract with the ECB and ahead of next year's T20 World Cup, the board has "opted to take as much control over Archer as possible."