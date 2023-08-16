 ICC World Cup 2023: Blow For England As Jofra Archer To Come To India Only As 'Travelling Reserve'
Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 07:22 PM IST
Jofra Archer

In a recent development, England's ODI World Cup title defense in India has encountered a major change as Jofra Archer, the formidable fast bowler, has been excluded from the provisional squad. This announcement was made by ECB national selector Luke Wright on Wednesday.

Jofra Archer's absence from the main squad is notable, as he will only join the England squad as a travelling reserve. The decision to include him solely in this capacity reflects concerns about his injury-prone nature, as mentioned by Wright.

Archer was England's highest wicket-taker in the 2019 World Cup which they won at home after defeating New Zealand in the final.

Archer has since been out of action since IPL 2023 due to an elbow stress fracture.

Brook and Archer Absences, Stokes's Remarkable Return

Apart from Archer, talented batter Harry Brook has also been left out of the World Cup squad, highlighting the depth of England's cricket talent. However, a bright spot for the team is the return of Ben Stokes, who has reversed his ODI retirement to contribute to England's World Cup campaign in 2023.

Stokes, aged 32, is set to make his comeback in the upcoming four-match ODI series against New Zealand. Importantly, the 15 players named for this series will also constitute the provisional World Cup squad, as confirmed by Wright.

Stokes's Impact and Atkinson's Debut

The re-entry of Ben Stokes is anticipated to greatly enhance the team's overall quality, thanks to his exceptional match-winning capabilities and leadership qualities. In a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Wright expressed his confidence that fans will relish seeing Stokes back in an England ODI jersey.

Additionally, 25-year-old right-arm fast bowler Gus Atkinson has been given his first-ever international call-up, highlighting England's focus on nurturing young talent.

Brook's Exclusion Highlights Squad Depth

Despite being the fastest player to reach 1,000 Test runs on a per-ball basis, Harry Brook's omission from the provisional squad underscores the extensive depth within English cricket. Brook's recent match-winning performance in the third Ashes Test, where he scored 75 runs off 93 deliveries, further demonstrates the fierce competition for spots in the squad.

Wright acknowledged the challenging decisions faced in forming the squad, emphasizing the wealth of talent knocking on the door for inclusion.

Provisional Squad and Submission Deadline

The provisional World Cup squad for England consists of: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

All teams have until September 5 to formally submit their provisional World Cup squads to the ICC. Changes to these squads can be made up until September 28, allowing for potential adjustments as the tournament approaches.

