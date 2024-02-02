 Mumbai Races: Democracy Best For The Feature Event
Mumbai Races: Democracy Best For The Feature Event

With two victories under her belt, this filly has consistently lingered just behind the winner on four occasions, promising an electrifying run over the six-furlong distance that's sure to captivate the judges' attention.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
article-image

Appearing for the eighth time at the gates, Democracy strides into the spotlight at the Mahalaxmi racecourse for the Dr. S C Jain Sprinters' Championship, the marquee event this Saturday.

Magileto and Market King should be the other to follow in this six-horse contest.

article-image

First race: 1.00pm

Selections

1. The HPSL Bengali Cup (1000m): 1. Arbitrage (2), 2. <irae (1), 3. Lady Di (3)

2. The HPSL Bhojpuri Cup (1000m): 1. Dowsabel (7), 2. Tanhaiyaan (9), 3. Untitled (1)

3. The HPSL Gujarati Cup (1400m): 1. Prince O War (3), 2. Spiritual Rock (5), 3. Marl Boro Man (4)

4. The HPSL Kannada Cup (2400m): 1. Multiverse (5), 2. Alpha Domino (3), 3. Chat (2)

5. The HPSL Malayalam Cup (1400m): 1. Mighty Wings (5), 2. Ricochet (2), 3. Midas Touch (1)

6. The HPSL Punjabi Cup (1200m): 1. Decacorn (1), 2. Art Collector (3), 3. Mighty Thunder (7)

7. The Dr S C Jain Sprinters' Championship (Gr.2; 1200m): 1. Democracy (6), 2. Magileto (4), 3. Market King (5)

8. The HPSL Rajasthani Cup (1400m): 1. Lazarus (12), 2. Bubbly Boy (11), 3. Fancy Nancy (13)

9. The HPSL Telugu Cup (1000m): 1. New Dimension (1), 2. Dream Seller (4), 3. Northern Singer (10)

10.The HPSL-2024 Pan India Cup (1200m): 1. Etoile (10< 2. Higibis (2), 3. Mazal (8)

Super jackpot: 5, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10

First jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8

Second jackpot: 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10

First treble: 2, 3 & 4

Second treble: 3, 4 & 5

Third treble: 7, 8 & 9

Tanala: All races

