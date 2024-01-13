Beach Games 2024: Madhya Pradesh Emerges Overall Champion

The inaugural Beach Games 2024, a multi-sports extravaganza held at the pristine Ghoghla Beach in Diu, India, concluded with landlocked Madhya Pradesh emerging as the overall champion.

Dominating the medal tally with an impressive haul of 18 medals, including 7 golds, Madhya Pradesh showcased not only its sporting prowess but also the depth of talent nurtured within the state.

Maharashtra secured 14 medals, including 3 golds, while Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and hosts Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Diu & Daman each clinched 12 medals. Assam's noteworthy achievement included 8 medals, with 5 shining as gold.

In a thrilling twist, Lakshadweep made history by claiming the gold medal in Beach Soccer, triumphing over Maharashtra in a closely contested final with a score of 5-4.

This victory not only contributed to the diversity of medal winners but also emphasized the inclusive and nationwide impact of the Diu Beach Games 2024.

From January 4-11, the spotlight was on sporting excellence as 1404 athletes, all under 21, hailing from 28 states and Union Territories, along with 205 match officials, showcased their talents in a diverse range of disciplines.

The games featured two sessions daily: a Morning Session from 8 am to noon and an Afternoon Session starting at 3 pm. This scheduling optimized athletes' performances under favorable weather conditions and provided an engaging viewing experience for the enthusiastic audience.

From strategic Tug of War showdowns to breathtaking Sea Swimming feats, the martial artistry of Pencak Silat, acrobatic displays of Mallakhamb, fast-paced action of Beach Volleyball, strategic battles of Beach Kabaddi, and the electrifying kicks and goals of Beach Soccer, each sport brought a unique energy to the event. The debut of Beach Boxing added an extra layer of excitement, marking a historic moment in the nation's athletic journey.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur, expressed his support and enthusiasm on social media, stating, "The energy of the athletes and the beauty of Diu has woven a never-before vibe that is enchanting & exhilarating." He highlighted the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rejuvenate India's beaches, turning them into vibrant sporting arenas with the organization of the first-ever Beach Games in Diu, off the Gujarat coast.

India, blessed with some of the world's most beautiful beaches, boasts 12 Blue Flag certified beaches promoting sustainable tourism. The successful hosting of the Diu Beach Games is a heartening step toward exploring and showcasing the potential of India's lesser-known coastal gems.