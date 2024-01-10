 AIFF All India Beach Football Championship 2024: Maharashtra Storm Into Beach Football Finals
According to a WIFA release, the highlight of Maharashtra’s fluent success was the brilliant efforts of strikers Manas Tamore and Harsh Kapadia both scored a hat-trick each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 08:31 PM IST
Maharashtra men cruised into the finals defeating hosts Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 9-3 in the semi-final of the AIFF All India Beach Football Championship 2024, played at the Ghoghla Beach, Diu on Wednesday morning.

According to a WIFA release, the highlight of Maharashtra’s fluent success was the brilliant efforts of strikers Manas Tamore and Harsh Kapadia both scored a hat-trick each. Sagar Singh, Om Arane and Parth Chavan all contributed with one goal apiece to round-off the winning tally. Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu scored through Loresh Burkhud, Laisram Singh and Takhellambam Singh.

Earlier, in the first semi-final, Lakshadweep defeated Rajasthan 8-4 to secure their place in the summit round. Lakshadweep striker Mohammed Dheenar struck a hat-trick of goals while teammates Abdul Rahman and Mohammed Akram added one each and Sabir Ali scored one to complete the winning margin. For Rajasthan, Abhimanyu Rajawat scored twice and Gopal Singh and Sujal Saini scored one each.

Results – Semi-finals: Lakshadweep 8 (Mohammed Dheenar3, Abdul Rahman 2, Mohammed Akram 2, Sabir Ali) beat Rajasthan 4 (Abhimanyu Rajawat 2, Gopal Singh, Sujal Saini).

Maharashtra 9 (Manas Tamore 3, Harsh Kapadia 3, Sagar Singh, Om Arane, Parth Chavan) beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 3 (Loresh Burkhud, Laisram Singh, Takhellambam Singh).

