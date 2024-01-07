‘Blessed With Beautiful Coastlines, Pristine Beaches’: Sachin Tendulkar Urges Fans To Explore Indian Islands Amid Maldives Row

Sachin Tendulkar. | (Credits: Twitter/Screengrab)

Amid the ongoing row between India and Maldives, ex-Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar offered a glimpse of Sindhudurg, a small administrative district in the state of Maharashtra. Tendulkar took to his official handle on X and shared a clip of playing cricket and posted a photo of a beach in the region.

While relations between India and Maldives have been stronger over the years, the same have gone sour. With India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi going snorkelling in Lakshwadeep, social media users suggested the Union Territory as the island as an alternative tourist destination to Maldives. Amid this, a Maldives minister accused India of targeting them, stating that the Island faces a significant challenge from India with regards to beach tourism in a series of tweets.

250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg!



The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories.



India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine… pic.twitter.com/DUCM0NmNCz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Sachin took to his official handle on X and sang praises for the coastal town

"250+ days since we rang in my 50th birthday in Sindhudurg! The coastal town offered everything we wanted, and more. Gorgeous locations combined with wonderful hospitality left us with a treasure trove of memories. India is blessed with beautiful coastlines and pristine islands. With our “Atithi Devo Bhava” philosophy, we have so much to explore, so many memories waiting to be created."

Sachin Tendulkar to return as the mentor of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024:

Meanwhile, Tendulkar will return as the mentor of the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 after speculations that he resigned from the role, with Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain.

Having made his international debut in 1989, Tendulkar went on to become the most prolific run-getter in Tests and ODIs. The Mumbai-born cricketer has accumulated 18426 runs in 463 ODIs and 15921 in 200 Tests, making him the most-capped cricketer in the format too.