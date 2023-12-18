'Caring But Never Strict': Sachin Tendulkar Posts Heartwarming Message On His Late Father's Birthday

Sachin Tendulkar praised his late father to no end. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar posted an emotional message on account of his late father's birthday. The Mumbai-born ex-cricketer took to his official social media handles and remembered how he let himself choose a path unconditionally. Tendulkar also stated that his father's mindset was way ahead of time.

Tendulkar is arguably one of the greatest cricketers on the planet and holds a plethora of records in international cricket. Having debuted in 1989, the right-handed batter finished his career with over 34000 runs, with 15921 in Tests and 18426 in ODIs. He is also the most-capped cricketer in both formats.

My father was always caring but never strict. He let me choose what I wanted to do in life and supported me unconditionally in my quest to achieve my dreams. I think the way he raised all his children--always giving us love and freedom--is an excellent lesson in parenting. His… pic.twitter.com/b1qumJnuNO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2023

Taking to X, the 50-year-old, who lost his father in 1999, wrote:

"My father was always caring but never strict. He let me choose what I wanted to do in life and supported me unconditionally in my quest to achieve my dreams. I think the way he raised all his children--always giving us love and freedom--is an excellent lesson in parenting."

"He is why I am" - Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar revealed that his father's forward thinking made him love him even more and added:

"His thinking was ahead of his time, and that’s one of the million reasons why I love him so much. He is why I am. Happy birthday, Baba. I miss you every day."

Sachin Tendulkar scored an emotional World Cup ton a few days after his father's death:

It's worth noting that the batting icon had to be on the field for India in the 1999 World Cup, just days after his father's demise. With India playing Kenya at the group stage, Tendulkar showed stunning resilience and painted Bristol with some sensational stroke making. The former Indian captain smashed 140 off only 101 deliveries, laced with 16 fours and 3 sixes to lead the Men in Blue to 329-2.

Mohammad Azharuddin's men won the match easily as Kenya managed only 235 in reply.