On This Day: Young Prodigy Sachin Tendulkar Makes Ranji Trophy Debut For Mumbai Against Gujarat At Wankhede Stadium In 1988

Sachin Tendulkar in his last Ranji Trophy match in 2013 | Credits: Twitter

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar is often regarded as one of the greatest batters to ever grace the cricket field. Tendulkar is a global icon across the sporting world, with many youngsters drawing inspiration from the former India captain.

Sachin Tendulkar was first shot to fame during his record-breaking 664-run partnership with his former Mumbai and India teammate Vinod Kambli for the third wicket while playing for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s High School in Inter-school Harris Shield in 1988.

However, the national selection committee took note of the talent of the young prodigy when he set his foot in domestic cricket.

On December 11, 1988, Sachin Tendulkar embarked on the journey of his illustrious career when he made his Ranji Trophy for Mumbai against Gujarat at his home ground Wankhede Stadium.

#OnThisDay in 1988, a young prodigy walked out to bat in his 1st Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai vs Gujarat at Wankhede Stadium. He scored a century on his first-class debut. 35 years later, his son emulated this feat. That young prodigy was none other than #SachinTendulkar. pic.twitter.com/tgrWKWkmtp — Hrishikesh Damodar (@HrishiDamodar) December 11, 2023

In his first-class cricket debut, Tendulkar notched up his maiden Ranji Trophy, scoring an unbeaten 100 against Gujarat. With this, Tendulkar became the youngest Indian batter to score a century in the history of first-class cricket.

Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar was part of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad for 1987-88 season, but didn’t get a match. Former Mumbai captain Dilip Vengsarkar was impressed with Sachin’s batting in nets and decided to give him a chance in the Ranji Trophy season.

Tendulkar became Mumbai’s highest run-getter in his debut Ranji Trophy season

The young prodigal batter Sachin Tendulkar made quite an impression in his maiden Ranji Trophy season as he emerged as the leading run-scorer for Mumbai (then Bombay) in 1988-89 season of the prestigious domestic tournament.

He aggregated 583 runs, including a century and six half-centuries, at an average of 64.78 in 11 innings. He was the only Mumbai batter to score over 500 runs in the 1988-89 Ranji Trophy season. The second highest run-getter was Lalu Rajput with 474 runs.

Following his impressive performances in his maiden Ranji Trophy season, Sachin Tendulkar received his maiden national call-up for the Pakistan tour in 1989. He made his international debut for India in the first Test of the four-match series against Pakistan.

Sachin Tendulkar’s record in Ranji Trophy

Sachin Tendulkar has a good record in his 25-year career in Ranji Trophy. The legendary batter amassed 4281 runs, including 18 centuries and 19 half-centuries, at an average of 87.36 in 57 innings.

Tendulkar played his Ranji Trophy match against Haryana in 2013. He played a match-winning innings of 79 off 175 balls to help Mumbai chase the target of 240 on the day 4 of the match in Rohtak.

In international cricket, Tendulkar amassed 34347 runs, including 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, at an average of 48.52 in 664 matches.