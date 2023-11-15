IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Sachin Tendulkar 'Couldn’t Be Happier That An Indian Broke' His Record As Virat Kohli Scores 50th ODI Ton

Sachin Tendulkar 'Couldn’t Be Happier That An Indian Broke' His Record As Virat Kohli Scores 50th ODI Ton | Twitter

Mumbai: Former Indian Cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar has congratulated Virat Kohli for breaking his record of most centuries in ODIs. Virat Kohli achieved the feat during India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli becomes the only batsman to score 50 centuries in ODIs

Virat Kohli became the only batsman to hit 50 centuries in ODIs after he scored 117 off 113 balls against New Zealand today. Virat Kohli also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's 20-year-old record of scoring the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup.

Virat Kohli has scored 711 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far

Virat Kohli has scored 711 runs at an average of over 101 and a strike rate of over 89 in 10 matches in this edition of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far. Virat Kohli has achieved the feat riding on three centuries and five fifties in 10 innings in this tournament. Sachin Tendulkar had scored 673 runs in the 2003 edition of World Cup which was surpassed by Virat Kohli in the clash against New Zealand.

'You touched my heart'

Sachin Tendulkar took to his official social media account and said, "The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player."

'I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record'

He further said, "I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake." Virat Kohli bowed down to Sachin Tendulkar while celebrating after scoring his 50th ton. Sachin Tendulkar was present at the stadium witnessing Virat Kohli breaking his records.

