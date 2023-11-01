Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's Statue Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium, CM Shinde & Sharad Pawar Among Bigwigs In Attendance

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar unveiled his statue at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday in a glittering event which was attended by political bigwigs and top officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The Master Blaster's life-size statue has been installed at the Sachin Tendulkar stand in the stadium. It has been crafted by Pramod Kamble, a well known painter-sculptor from Ahmednagar.

Sachin Tendulkar was joined by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, and board vice-president Rajeev Shukla at the event.

The MCA is celebrating the golden jubilee year of the Master Blaster and the statue at Wankhede is a part of the celebrations.

The cricket icon's journey started at this stadium under childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar, and it was at the Wankhede where he won the ODI World Cup with India in 2011.

Tendulkar also bid adieu to cricket at the same ground, by playing in his landmark 200th Test against the West Indies in 2013.

"Life has come full circle for me at Wankhede, which has been witness to some very special moments. When the Mumbai Cricket Association suggested that my statue be erected at Wankhede, I was pleasantly surprised,” Tendulkar said.

Meanwhile, the MCA has also decided to provide free popcorn and cold drink to all fans in the stadium in the remaining matches of this World Cup. The decision was taken after the game between South Africa and Bangladesh on Tuesday.

