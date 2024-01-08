MakeMyTrip Sees 3,400% Surge In Lakshadweep Searches Post PM Modi's Visit; Announces 'Beaches Of India' Campaign With Discounts

Lakshadweep | https://lakshadweep.gov.in/

MakeMyTrip, a leading online travel company, has reported a staggering 3,400 percent surge in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the Union Territory.

In response to this heightened interest in Indian beaches, the company announced its forthcoming 'Beaches of India' campaign on their social media platform X (formerly Twitter). This campaign aims to offer Indian travelers with exciting offers and discounts, encouraging them to explore the stunning beaches across the country.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Union Territory and his sharing of captivating photos of the picturesque archipelago, "Lakshadweep" one of the most searched keyword on the Google search engine.

PM Modi's Visit to Lakshadweep

On Thursday, January 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media platform X described about his recent trip to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. He posted multiple images, highlighting an "exhilarating experience" of his attempt at snorkeling. Through a series of posts on platform X, the Prime Minister showcased the islands' scenic beauty ad said, "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."

Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the… pic.twitter.com/tYW5Cvgi8N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024

Recent Lakshadweep-Maldives Row

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent trip to Lakshadweep, a social media post from a Maldives minister has sparked controversy.

The dispute arose following PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep, perceived as an effort to promote tourism on the Indian Islands. The visit sparked a debate about Indians choosing Lakshadweep over the Maldives, leading to the use of racist slurs by the neighboring country's ministers against the Prime Minister and Indians in general, expressing disapproval of the Lakshadweep promotion.

Facing criticism from India for their comments, the newly-elected Mohamed Muizzu government, often perceived as anti-India and pro-China, swiftly took action to suspend the ministers. The surprising speed of this action, despite the government's anti-India stance, can be attributed to India's significant contribution to Maldives' tourism sector.