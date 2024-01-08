 Lakshadweep Vs Maldives Controversy: Maldivian Politician Mistakenly Shares France's 'Bora Bora' Pic, Faces Flak After Erred X Post Goes Viral
Maaiz Mahmood identified himself as a member of the Progressive Party of Maldives and a teacher by profession.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
Amidst the controversy that erupted over derogatory social media remarks by some ministers in Maldives on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep, a tweet by a Maldivian politician named Maaiz Mahmood has gone viral online. The leader has attracted flak for sharing an erred post on X where he uploaded an image from the 'Bora Bora' island of France incorrectly claiming it to be Maldives.

Here's what he tweeted

Maaiz's post appreciated the scenic beauty of the island he believed to be his home country and talked of Lakshadweep in a bad light while striking a comparison between the two travel destinations. "Sun set in Maldives. You won't see this in Lakshadweep (sic)," he captioned the tweet, following which several X users schooled him about the location seen in the picture.

Community notes draw attention, trigger reactions

The social media platform also popped up a message on his post to alert netizens over the misinformation shared by the politician while referring to a photo shot at French Polynesia's Bora Bora as Maldives. "You should have Googled," wrote an X user in reply, while another said, "Community notes cooked you." Memes too surfaced while condemning his post.

Who is Maaiz Mahmood whose 'Bora Bora' post went viral?

Maaiz identified himself as a member of the Progressive Party of Maldives and a teacher by profession. He holds nearly 2,300 followers on X, however, his post concerning the recent Lakshadweep vs Maldives gathered more than two million views.

