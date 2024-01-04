PM Modi Embraces Adventure, Tries His Hands At Snorkeling In Lakshadweep (See Pictures)

PM MODI SNORKELING IN LAKSHWADEEP | @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform on Thursday to describe his recent visit to the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, and shared several pictures including an "exhilarating experience" in which he attempted snorkelling.



In a series of posts on X, the PM shared pictures of the scenic beauty of the islands and said "For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list."



PM Modi thanks Islands authority for hospitality

He also thanked the people of the islands for their hospitality.

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep...During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list," PM Modi said.

Sharing a photograph of him seated on a beach, the PM said, "And those early morning walks along the pristine beaches were also moments of pure bliss." "In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquillity is also mesmerising," the Prime Minister posted. "It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians," PM Modi captioned one of his posts.

PM hails beauty of Lakshadweep

The PM said that Lakshadweep is not just a group of islands; it is a timeless legacy of traditions and a testament to the spirit of its people.

"My visit has been an enriching journey of learning and growing," PM Modi said.

PM says focus on upliftment of lives

He also said that the focus of his government is to uplift lives through enhanced development. "Our focus in Lakshadweep is to uplift lives through enhanced development. In addition to creating futuristic infrastructure, it is also about creating opportunities for better healthcare, faster internet and drinking water, while protecting as well celebrating the vibrant local culture. The projects that were inaugurated reflect this spirit," the PM said.

The PM also shared photos taken during his interaction with the beneficiaries of various government schemes.

"Had excellent interactions with the beneficiaries of various government schemes. It's inspiring to see firsthand how these initiatives are fostering better health, self-reliance, women's empowerment, improved agricultural practices and more. The life journeys I heard were truly moving," he said.

The PM laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore in Agatti on Tuesday.

PM infra push in Lakshadweep

The PM inaugurated the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection (KLI - SOFC) project in a move to resolve the challenge of slow internet speed in the Union Territory.



He also inaugurated the Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) plant at Kadmat, which will produce 1.5 lakh litres of clean drinking water every day, and the Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) in all households of Agatti and Minicoy islands.



Other projects that were dedicated to the nation include the solar power plant at Kavaratti, which is the first-ever battery-backed solar power project of Lakshadweep.



The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the renovation of the Health Care facility in Kalpeni and the construction of five model Anganwadi Centres (Nand Ghars) in the five islands of Androth, Chetlat, Kadmat, Agatti and Minicoy.