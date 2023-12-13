 Lakshadweep: Education Department Decides To Switch All CBSE Schools From Malayalam To English
CBSE English Curriculum to Replace Malayalam Medium in Lakshadweep Schools, Embracing a New Educational Era.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Lakshadweep: Education Department Decides To Switch All CBSE Schools From Malayalam To English | File

The Department of Education in Lakshadweep has decided to switch all of its schools from Malayalam to CBSE English, marking a significant change in the state's educational system. On December 12, the union territory's director of education issued an order in this regard.

"With the aim of elevating the standards of education and aligning with the dynamic educational landscape, the Department of Education, union territory of Lakshadweep, has resolved to transition SCERT Kerala Malayalam medium classes to CBSE English medium," the order said.

Beginning from the academic year 2024-25, all schools under the department will exclusively admit students under the CBSE English medium stream from grade 1 onwards, it said.

Detailing the necessity of the shift to the new medium, the order said that the migration is designed to equip students with essential skills and knowledge for their future academic and professional pursuits, recognising the substantial role of the CBSE curriculum in preparing students for competitive examinations and 21st century skills.

SCERT to undergo conversion

Additionally, the existing Malayalam medium SCERT (State Council of Education Research and Training) class will undergo conversion to the CBSE English medium encompassing grades 2 to 8, it said.

In the order, Rakesh Dahiya, Director of Education, further said that the conversion of grades 9 and 10 to CBSE English medium will be systematically executed within a two-year time frame. It would be ensured that only minimal disruption is caused to the ongoing board examination, it said.

English, Malayalam and Hindi to be offered

In accordance with the prescribed guidelines of the new education policy regarding the three languages, English, Malayalam and Hindi will be offered. As per the order, the three-language policy would be applicable from grades 1 to 12. "This approach ensures comprehensive learning of the three languages and alleviates the burden on students, preventing the necessity to learn more than three languages during their school studies," it said.

The order directed all principals to initiate necessary preliminary arrangements for the migration process of the schools and associated resources with effect from the academic year 2024-25. The principals are also directed to provide regular updates on the progress of these arrangements to the Director of Education, the order added.

