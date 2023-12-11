ICSE and CBSE Schools Unite For 'Spectrum-2023-24' Inter-School Competition

Spectrum-2023-24 |

Pawar Public School Dombivli recently played host to an academic showdown as the ICSE and CBSE boards united for the annual inter-school competition, 'Spectrum-2023-24', held on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Drawing participation from over 14 schools, including notable institutions like Hiranandani Foundation School (Thane), Lodha World School (Palava), and B.K. Birla Public School (Kalyan), the event served as a battleground for student talents.

A diverse gathering of 434 pupils engaged across 20 events, spanning Literary Arts, STEM Excellence, and languages such as English, Hindi, and Marathi. Notably, the event welcomed students from Carmel College (Netherlands) as part of a student exchange program, fostering an international flavor to the competitions.

The competitions, including Character Rise and Verse Expression, witnessed students pouring their efforts into each challenge, showcasing determination and skill in their pursuit.

The event culminated with Hiranandani Foundation School, Thane, securing the Overall Champions Trophy, and Lodha World School, Palava, clinching the Runner's Up Trophy. Additionally, Winners' Trophies were awarded across segments like Literary Arts, STEM, Fine Arts, Performing Arts, and Sports.

Neelu Lamba, principal of the winning school, Hiranandani Foundation School, Thane, commented, "Our children gained exposure and interacted with students from different schools. Winning the overall champion trophy was a result of their hard work."

'Spectrum-2023-24' underscored the spirit of collaboration and the potential of young minds to strive for excellence, setting the stage for their future endeavors.

Ishita Chowdhury, principal of Pawar Public School (Dombivli) expressed gratitude to the participants and said, "We believe that every child has certain potentialities and natural endowments and our aim is to provide holistic education to our pupils."

We are very happy to conduct ‘Spectrum’ an annual Inter- school event to provide a platform to pupils of different schools where they can showcase their talents and develop their potential to enhance their life skills and be prepared to face the world with a new view of life," she added.