Student Comic Choices: Mumbai College Students Speak On Shifting Preferences From Archie To Manga

Times have travelled and once people’s literary choices at least when it comes to Comics. The timeless legacy of traditional Archie comics seems to be making way for the captivating universe of Mangas.

The iconic American comic book series, which has been a cultural icon since its inception in 1941, is witnessing a shift in popularity, especially among the student demographic.

So while the Hindi movie Archie’s seems to be ticking everyone’s curiosity, ground level the Riverdale team is kind of unheard of Archie Comics, with its familiar characters like Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, and Reggie Mantle, has held sway as a significant cultural phenomenon for decades.

However, the emerging trend suggests a rising fascination with the intricate and diverse narratives offered by Mangas. Students have interesting opinions.

Shreya Desai, a student at Thakur College Science and Commerce, Kandivali, shared her perspective, stating, "While Archie comics remind me of my childhood, Mangas offer a broader range of stories that cater to different tastes. The depth of character development and the sheer creativity in Mangas make them stand out."

Aryan Vadhan, enrolled at Mithibai College, reminisced about the craze surrounding Archie's in the past. He said, "I remember my grandmother talking about Archie's and its craze back in the day. I even remember reading some comics. I still read comics online by Adam Tots, Judge Dredd, and Marvel comics."

Expressing a different viewpoint, Vipanshi Modi from KC College, Churchgate, remarked, "I have never heard of Archie's personally, but I do read Manga. The characters, the stories, the plot – it is the best for ones like me who cannot read a pictureless book. I think it is more or less the updated version of a comic."

Vidhi Shah, a student at KES Shroff College, Kandivali, drew a comparison between the costs of Archie comics and the accessibility of Mangas. She commented, "Archies are very expensive now; they are almost like ancient documents or something, but Manga has replaced it, and it is a better version of it."

Chaitanya Nindragoj, attending Sophia College, Grant Road, expressed curiosity about the historical context of Archie comics. She stated, "I have only ever heard about Archies from their references in shows, but I enjoy reading manga a lot, and I am curious to know what comics were like back then."