Gujarat Board Announces 2026 Exam Dates For Classes 10 And 12; Tests Begin On February 26

Gujarat Board Exam Dates 2026 | Image: Canva

Gujarat Board Exam Dates 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced a schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the year 2026. Exams in all streams, such as General, Science, Vocational, and Sanskrit will be held from February 26 to March 16, 2026. Candidates can check and download the detailed date sheet on the official website at gseb.org.

Class 10 Exams to Begin on February 26

According to the schedule, Class 10, or Secondary School Certificate, examinations will begin on February 26 and will end on March 16.

Exams would be conducted during the morning session from 10 am to 1:15 pm at various centres across the state. Every paper, except vocational subjects, is for 80 marks.

Class 12 Science and General Stream Exams in the Afternoon Session

Meanwhile, the Class 12 (Higher Secondary Certificate) Science stream examinations will also commence from February 26, going on till March 13. These tests will be conducted in the afternoon slot, between 3 pm and 6:30 pm.

The same schedule is followed in General and Vocational stream students, with variations according to the subject combinations.

Registration for 2026 Board Exams is Now Open

Along with the timetable, GSHSEB has also opened the online registration of students appearing in the February 2026 examinations. This includes Class 10, Class 12 (General, Science, Vocational and U.U. Basic streams) and Sanskrit Pratham and Madhyama candidates.

Exam forms with a regular fee will be received until midnight on December 6, 2025. Schools have been directed to help students fill in and double-check their information to ensure seamless registration.

GSEB SSC Exam Date 2026

February 26, 2026 – First Language (Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Sindhi, English, Tamil, Odia)

February 28, 2026 – Science

March 4, 2026 – Social Science

March 6, 2026 – Mathematics (Basic)

March 9, 2026 – Standard Mathematics

March 11, 2026 – English (Second Language)

March 13, 2026 – Gujarati (Second Language)

March 14, 2026 – Vocational Courses

March 16, 2026 – Second Language (Hindi, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabic, Urdu)

GSEB HSC Exam Schedule 2026

February 26, 2026 – Economics

February 27, 2026 – Philosophy

February 28, 2026 – Business Organisation

March 4, 2026 – Elements of Accounts

March 5, 2026 – Psychology

March 6, 2026 – Sociology

March 7, 2026 – Second Language (Gujarati, English)

March 9, 2026 – Statistics

March 10, 2026 – First Language (Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Sindhi, English, Tamil, Odia)

March 11, 2026 – Hindi (Second Language)

March 12, 2026 – Commercial Correspondence and Secretarial Practice

March 13, 2026 – Geography

March 14, 2026 – Vocational Courses

March 16, 2026 – Sanskrit, Farsi, Arabic, Prakrut