Uttar Pradesh News: Class 11 Student Assaulted With Sharp-Edged Weapon In Lucknow; 6 Seniors Named In FIR

Lucknow: A Class 11 student of an inter college here was allegedly assaulted by his six senior schoolmates with a sharp-edged weapon when he was returning home after classes, police said.

The 16-year-old boy sustained facial injuries in the attack that took place near Hazratganj on Friday afternoon, they said.

According to the boy's father, a resident of Charbagh, six Class 12 students intercepted the autorickshaw his son was travelling in and assaulted him.

The boy is being treated at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital.

Hazratganj Police has registered an FIR under sections pertaining to assault and causing grievous hurt.

Station House Officer Vikram Singh said on Saturday, "A probe has been initiated, and statements of the victim, his classmates and school authorities are being recorded." Police are examining CCTV footage from the area, he added.

