 Uttar Pradesh News: Class 11 Student Assaulted With Sharp-Edged Weapon In Lucknow; 6 Seniors Named In FIR
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh News: Class 11 Student Assaulted With Sharp-Edged Weapon In Lucknow; 6 Seniors Named In FIR

Uttar Pradesh News: Class 11 Student Assaulted With Sharp-Edged Weapon In Lucknow; 6 Seniors Named In FIR

A Class 11 student in Lucknow was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by six Class 12 seniors while returning home near Hazratganj. The 16-year-old sustained facial injuries and is being treated at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital. Police have filed an FIR, begun a probe, recorded statements, and are reviewing CCTV footage.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh News: Class 11 Student Assaulted With Sharp-Edged Weapon In Lucknow; 6 Seniors Named In FIR | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: A Class 11 student of an inter college here was allegedly assaulted by his six senior schoolmates with a sharp-edged weapon when he was returning home after classes, police said.

The 16-year-old boy sustained facial injuries in the attack that took place near Hazratganj on Friday afternoon, they said.

According to the boy's father, a resident of Charbagh, six Class 12 students intercepted the autorickshaw his son was travelling in and assaulted him.

The boy is being treated at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Class 11 Student Assaulted With Sharp-Edged Weapon In Lucknow; 6 Seniors Named In FIR
Uttar Pradesh News: Class 11 Student Assaulted With Sharp-Edged Weapon In Lucknow; 6 Seniors Named In FIR
Sex Matters: Menopause Is An Emotional Cleansing Phase
Sex Matters: Menopause Is An Emotional Cleansing Phase
Actress Anupama Parameswaran Files Complaint Against 20-Year-Old Girl For Sharing Her Morphed Photos & 'Inappropriate Content' About Family
Actress Anupama Parameswaran Files Complaint Against 20-Year-Old Girl For Sharing Her Morphed Photos & 'Inappropriate Content' About Family
Gujarat Board Announces 2026 Exam Dates For Classes 10 And 12; Tests Begin On February 26
Gujarat Board Announces 2026 Exam Dates For Classes 10 And 12; Tests Begin On February 26
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh News: Steel Plates Provided After Viral Video Shows Students Eating Mid-Day Meal On...
article-image

Hazratganj Police has registered an FIR under sections pertaining to assault and causing grievous hurt.

Station House Officer Vikram Singh said on Saturday, "A probe has been initiated, and statements of the victim, his classmates and school authorities are being recorded." Police are examining CCTV footage from the area, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Class 11 Student Assaulted With Sharp-Edged Weapon In Lucknow; 6 Seniors Named...

Uttar Pradesh News: Class 11 Student Assaulted With Sharp-Edged Weapon In Lucknow; 6 Seniors Named...

Gujarat Board Announces 2026 Exam Dates For Classes 10 And 12; Tests Begin On February 26

Gujarat Board Announces 2026 Exam Dates For Classes 10 And 12; Tests Begin On February 26

Madhya Pradesh News: Steel Plates Provided After Viral Video Shows Students Eating Mid-Day Meal On...

Madhya Pradesh News: Steel Plates Provided After Viral Video Shows Students Eating Mid-Day Meal On...

‘Scientific Information Must Be Verified Before Sharing': Nobel Laureate Dr Venkatraman...

‘Scientific Information Must Be Verified Before Sharing': Nobel Laureate Dr Venkatraman...

Bullying Allegations Surface After 9-Year-Old Girl’s Death At Jaipur School

Bullying Allegations Surface After 9-Year-Old Girl’s Death At Jaipur School