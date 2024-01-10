Goa: 469 Persons Rescued From Drowning Along State’s Beaches In 2023

Representational photo | Pixabay

Panaji: Over 50 per cent of the rescues along the beaches during the last calendar year were from drowning, the highest number of which comprised Indian visitors.

Information shared by lifesaving and rescue agency Drishti Marine reveals that over 700 persons were rescued along the beaches across Goa during the last calendar year of whom 469 were saved from drowning in 2023. Calangute Beach reported maximum incidents.

The 469 water-based rescue incidents

Of the 469 water-based rescue incidents, 397 were Indian nationals, including residents of Goa, while 72 were foreign nationals. In addition to these rescues, 165 beach visitors were assisted to safety by lifesavers, who also administered critical first-aid to 68 persons.

October, being the tourist season’s maiden month, witnessed the highest number of rescues with 133 rescues followed by 70 in November and 52 in December 2023.

“Of the several incidents that take place off the coast which includes water-based rescues, medical emergencies, assisted to safety, first persons in the age bracket of 12 years and below accounted for 178 incidents, the highest number of incidents across various age categories while the age group of 19 to 25 years accounted for 175 incidents and 35 to 45 years accounted for 165 incidents,” states a press release issued by Drishti.

The last year also saw first-aid administered to 68 persons across the designated beaches where lifesavers are deployed. Unfortunately, all through 2023, six persons also succumbed to the waters.

Missing children cases totalled to 165

“From January to December, there were 165 cases of missing children, where young ones wandered away from their families, forcing frantic parents and family members to reach out to the lifesavers for help, Drishti Marine’s alert team has successfully closed all reported missing children cases, reuniting them with their parents,” Drishti’s CEO Navin Awasthi said.

The lifesaving service has led to a 99 percent reduction in deaths due to drowning and significantly improved the tourist experience in Goa, so far. Over 7,000 lives have been saved since then, due to intervention and rescue operations by Drishti Marine’s lifesavers.