Mumbai: A 16-year-old boy drowned at the Juhu Beach, Andheri (West), BMC's MFB Level-L0 reported on Thursday. The boy, identified as Hasan Yusuf Shaikh, lost his life.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), during the Ganpati immersion duty, Drishti Lifeguards rescued Shaikh from the turbulent sea waters at Juhu Beach. Subsequently, he was transported to Cooper Hospital in ambulance 108.

However, Cooper Hospital's authorities declared Hasan Yusuf Shaikh as brought dead upon arrival.