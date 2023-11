5-Star MCDTTA Table Tennis Championship: Impressive Parth Sails Into Three Semifinals

Parth Magar was in impressive form and played with a level of confidence to record three convincing victories to book a place in the boys’ under-15, under-17 and under-17 semifinals of the Malabar Hill Club 5-Star MCDTTA table tennis championship 2023, organized under the auspices of the Mumbai City District Table Tennis Association and played at the University Sports Pavilion, Marine Lines on Saturday.

In the under-15 quarterfinal round, Parth staved off quite a challenge from Armaan Jain by pulling through in three closely fought games at 11-8, 11-7, and 11-9.

Later, the 14-year-old Parth who trains with coach Aakash Kasar at the Ace TT Academy in Thane, brushed aside Aaditya Dalal coasting to a quick 11-5, 11-7, and 11-4 win in the boys’ under-17 last eight match. Parth continued with his domineering form and tamed Soham Sawant clinching an authoritative win against Soham Sawant by an 11-1, 11-5, and 11-7 game scores to complete a hat-trick of wins.

Young diminutive paddler Swara Gudekar also enjoyed a fruitful day progressing to the semi-finals in the girls’ under-11 and under-15 events. In the under-11 quarterfinals, Swara after a bit on initial struggle went on to defeat Insiya Bhavnagarwala 12-10, 11-8, and 11-6. She later in under-15 quarter-finals, Swara waged a bitter battle with Riddhima Shah before coming out trumps in five games at 3-11, 11-7, 11-3, 5-11, and 11-7.

Results: Girls’ U-11 (quarterfinals): Swara Gudekar bt Insiya Bhavnagarwala 12-10, 11-8, 11-6; Shauri Wagle bt Naqiyah Topiwala 12-10, 10-12, 11-7, 11-5; Naira Lodha bt Siana Tandon 6-11, 11-9, 11-6, 13-15, 11-8; Krisha Tanna bt Rutvi Amula 11-3, 11-1, 11-3.

Girls’ U-13 (quarter-finals): Sara Jamsutkar bt Mishka Parmar 11-0, 11-1, 11-1; Neerja Khedekar bt Insiyah Kharawala 13-15, 11-4, 11-3, 11-6; Swara Shelar bt Avantika Ahuja 6-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-9; Swara Gudekar bt Riddhima Shah 3-11, 11-7, 11-3, 5-11, 11-7.

Boys’ U-15 (quarter-finals): Aarav Sanghvi bt Jehan Kolah 11-4, 15-17, 11-7, 11-5; Arnav Wagh bt Aaditya Dalal 11-9, 11-9, 3-11, 8-11, 11-7; Parth Magar bt Armaan Jain 11-8, 11-7, 11-9; Sahil Mohite bt Kabir Bhasin 11-9, 11-3, 8-11, 11-9.

Boys’ U-17 (quarter-finals): Jehan Kolah bt Vedant Agrawal 11-4, 11-6, 11-8; Aarav Sanghvi bt Soham Sawant 11-3, 11-5, 11-3; Parth Magar bt Aaditya Dalal 11-5, 11-7, 11-4; Sahil Mohite bt Arnav Wagh 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8.

Boys’ U-19 (quarter-finals): Chaitanya Ahuja bt Sahil Mohite 11-9, 11-8, 11-5; Aaditya Dalal bt Arnav Wagh 8-11, 11-3, 5-11, 12-10, 14-12; Parth Magar bt Soham Sawant 11-1, 11-5, 11-7; Shlok Janavalekar bt Aarav Sanghvi 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 11-3.

Women’s singles (quarter-finals): Shweta Parte Nayak bt Keisha Jhaveri 11-6, 14-12, 11-7; Mugdha Desai bt Anshita Tamhankar 4-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-6.

Men’s singles (quarter-finals): Tanmay Rane bt Aryaman Bhatia 9-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-7; Parthav kelkar bt Mohit Vaishnav 5-11, 13-11, 11-9, 11-5; Gaurav Parte bt Shubham Ambre 11-8, 6-11, 11-6, 2-11, 11-8; Mandar Chiplunkar bt Saurabh Mohite 11-4, 4-11, 11-6, 11-6.

Veteran (39+) Men’s (quarter-finals): Kedar Kasbekar bt Percy Mehta 11-9, 11-7, 11-5; Bhavesh Shah bt Premal Dharod 7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-4; Rupesh Gharat bt Jogesh Motwani 10-12, 11-6, 11-8, 12-10; Ravi Chopra bt Ojas Choksi 11-5, 11-5, 13-11.