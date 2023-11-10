Five-Star MCDTTA Table Tennis Championship: Resilient Sahil Mohite Defeats Aditya Honnesh

Sahil Mohite showed tremendous concentration levels and great composure as he rallied to overcome Aditya Honnesh in five fiercely contested games, pulling off a 10-12, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, and 11-7 victory in a Boys’ under-17 round-robin league match of the Malabar Hill Club 5-Star MCDTTA table tennis championship 2023, organized under the auspices of the Mumbai City District Table Tennis Association and played at the University Sports Pavilion, Marine Lines on Friday.

Earlier, in an interesting boys’ under-13 match, which also witnessed a grim battle for supremacy, Maahir Dhutia held his nerves to prevail over Aditya Rathod by a fighting 11-5, 10-12, 14-16, 21-19, and 11-4 game scores.

Meanwhile, Shlok Jhaveri had things his own way and quickly defeated Tanush Bokadia 11-2, 11-1, and 11-2.

Talented paddler Kabir Bhasin was in full flow and won both his boys under-13 and under-15 matches. In the junior event Kabir got the better of Maurick Singhvi 11-3, 11-6, 9-11, and 11-3 and then staved off a strong challenge from Aditya Honnesh snatching a tense 11-7, 12-10, 5-11, 9-11, and 11-9 victory in the under-15 competition.

Results – Boys under 13 (round 1): Shlok Jhaveri bt Tanush Bokadia 11-2, 11-1, 11-2; Kabir Bhasin bt Maurick Singhvi 11-3, 11-6, 9-11, 11-3; Maahir Dhutia bt Aditya Rathod 11-5, 10-12, 14-16, 21-19, 11-4; Kush Kejriwal bt Meetansh Kothari 11-6, 11-6, 11-3; Nirvaan Bagri bt Taran Shah 11-7, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5; Vivaan Srinivasan bt Yash Jadhav 11-6, 11-3, 11-1; Yashan Kolah bt Yash Jadhav 11-4,11-3, 11-6.

Boys’ under-15 (round 1): Kabir Bhasin bt Aditya Honnesh 11-7, 12-10, 5-11, 9-11, 11-9; Divit Bajoria bt Pratham Shah 11-6, 11-9, 11-6; Anmol Kampani bt Ayush Gudekar 11-7, 8-11, 16-14, 11-8; Jai Nanda bt Rushad Gheewala 11-9, 14-12, 7-11, 11-3.

Boys under-17 (round 1): Sahil Mohite bt Aditya Honnesh 10-12, 11-8, 7-11 , 11-8, 11-7; Raghav Jatia bt Maeryn D’Souza 11-4, 11-3, 11-3; Parth Magar bt Diyaan Shah 5-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-8.

