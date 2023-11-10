 Five-Star Mumbai Suburban District Table Tennis Championships: Sampada Bhiwandkar And Ananya Chande In Final
Five-Star Mumbai Suburban District Table Tennis Championships: Sampada Bhiwandkar And Ananya Chande In Final

Top seed Sampada Bhiwandkar, from Khar Gymkhana, dropped a game before she got the better of Urvi Churi 6-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-8 in the girls (under-19) singles semifinals of the  Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana- TSTTA-5-Star Mumbai Suburban District table tennis Championshps, which got off to thrilling start on Friday.
Her nemesis  Ananya Chande, also from Khar Gymkhana, made heavy weather before she quelled the spirited challenge of  Sana D’Souza in five pulsating games (11-3, 10-12, 9-11, 11-7,11-4)  to make the title round.
Sagar Kasture, the boys under-19 singles top seed, too, had to battle hard before he got the better of  Vishesh Sarda 3-2  to make the semi-finals grade.

Others to join Sagar in the last four were Sharveya Samant, who started erratically and dropped the first game before he scored over Yuvraj Yadav 3-1, Dhruv Shah, a 3-2 winner over Ayush Sonawane and second seeded Vineet Deepak, who was taken the distance before he prevailed over Santosh Kolapte 3-2.
Results (all under-19)
Girls (SFs): Sampada Bhiwandkar bt Urvi Churi (3-1) 6-11, 11-5,11-5, 11-8; Ananya Chande bt Sana D’Souza (3-2) 11-3, 10-12, 9-11, 11-7,11-4.
Boys (QFs) : (1)- Sagar Kasture bt Vishesh Sarda (3-2) 11-6, 11-6,  9-11, 13-15, 11-4; Sharveya Samant bt Yuvraj Yadav (3-1)  7-11, 11-9, 14-12, 11-7; Dhruv Shah bt Ayush Sonawane (3-1) 8-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-8; Vineet Deepak bt Santosh Kolapte (3-2) 7-11, 11-7, 11-3, 8-11, 11-4.

