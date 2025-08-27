 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reaffirms India’s Pledge To Protect Its Borders At 'Ran Samvad 2025' In MP's Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDefence Minister Rajnath Singh Reaffirms India’s Pledge To Protect Its Borders At 'Ran Samvad 2025' In MP's Mhow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reaffirms India’s Pledge To Protect Its Borders At 'Ran Samvad 2025' In MP's Mhow

Singh underlined that modern warfare is no longer limited to land, sea, and air, but also includes space and cyberspace.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reaffirms India’s Resolve To Protect Its Borders At Ran Samvad 2025 In MP's Mhow | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reaffirmed India’s commitment to protecting its borders while addressing the 'Ran Samvad 2025' seminar at the Army War College in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow.

“We do not want anyone’s land, but we are ready to go to any extent to protect our own,” Singh said. He added that India is respected globally not only for its strength but also for its values of truth, peace, and justice.

The Minister highlighted that protecting the nation is not the responsibility of soldiers alone but also of scientists, industrialists and teachers, who contribute through technology, weapons and education.

Singh underlined that modern warfare is no longer limited to land, sea, and air, but also includes space and cyberspace. He mentioned the importance of satellite systems, anti-satellite weapons, and cyber warfare, stressing the need for flexible and timely strategies.

FPJ Shorts
'Being Sridevi's Daughter Is Not Easy': Akshay Oberoi Reveals If He Vibed With Janhvi Kapoor On The Sets Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - Exclusive
'Being Sridevi's Daughter Is Not Easy': Akshay Oberoi Reveals If He Vibed With Janhvi Kapoor On The Sets Of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - Exclusive
Bihar Shocker: Class 5 Girl Critically Injured After Setting Herself On Fire In Patna Govt School Toilet
Bihar Shocker: Class 5 Girl Critically Injured After Setting Herself On Fire In Patna Govt School Toilet
Amaal Mallik On Bigg Boss 19 Opens Up About Battling Sleep Apnea, Uses CPAP Machine To Tackle This Disorder
Amaal Mallik On Bigg Boss 19 Opens Up About Battling Sleep Apnea, Uses CPAP Machine To Tackle This Disorder
Rajasthan Tragedy: 3 Dead, 1 Missing After Van Swept Away In Chittorgarh River Due To Google Maps Error
Rajasthan Tragedy: 3 Dead, 1 Missing After Van Swept Away In Chittorgarh River Due To Google Maps Error

FP Photo

Read Also
VIDEO: 'Ganpati Has Been With Me For 45 Years,' Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Carries ‘Chote...
article-image

He also emphasised the importance of dialogue, saying that in Indian tradition, war and dialogue have always been connected. The Ran Samvad is a platform to shape stronger defence strategies and policies, he said.

The theme of this year’s seminar is ‘Impact of Technology on Warfare.’ Senior officers, including Vice Admiral CR Pravin Nair and Brigadier Revathi Bhandari, discussed the growing role of unmanned systems and the urgent need for training organisations to adapt to new technologies.

FP Photo

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav To Attend Extended Janmashtami Celebrations In Chhatarpur On August...
article-image

FP Photo

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, speaking on the first day, reminded that India is peace-loving, but it is not passive. 

“The enemy must not mistake our readiness for weakness,” he said, citing lessons from Operation Sindoor.

Singh announced the release of the Joint Doctrine for Multi-Domain Operations and the Technology Perspective & Capability Roadmap, saying that technology combined with strategy and adaptability is crucial for India to become a global power.

In his concluding remarks, Singh urged for unity and commitment to take India to new heights by 2047. He said national security is a collective responsibility that involves not only the armed forces but the entire nation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jabalpur’s Largest Flyover Turns Into Stunt Spot; Administration Asks To Send Reels & Videos On...

Jabalpur’s Largest Flyover Turns Into Stunt Spot; Administration Asks To Send Reels & Videos On...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reaffirms India’s Pledge To Protect Its Borders At 'Ran Samvad...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reaffirms India’s Pledge To Protect Its Borders At 'Ran Samvad...

Indore Student Shraddha Still Missing; Parents Hang Her Picture Upside Down On Main Door Like Sonam...

Indore Student Shraddha Still Missing; Parents Hang Her Picture Upside Down On Main Door Like Sonam...

VIDEO: 'Ganpati Has Been With Me For 45 Years,' Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Carries ‘Chote...

VIDEO: 'Ganpati Has Been With Me For 45 Years,' Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Carries ‘Chote...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Indore's 25-Foot-Tall 'Bada Ganpati' Adorned With Diamonds & Topaz; Soil Used...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Indore's 25-Foot-Tall 'Bada Ganpati' Adorned With Diamonds & Topaz; Soil Used...