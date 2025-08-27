Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reaffirms India’s Pledge To Protect Its Borders At 'Ran Samvad 2025' In MP's Mhow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reaffirms India’s Resolve To Protect Its Borders At Ran Samvad 2025 In MP's Mhow | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reaffirmed India’s commitment to protecting its borders while addressing the 'Ran Samvad 2025' seminar at the Army War College in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow.

“We do not want anyone’s land, but we are ready to go to any extent to protect our own,” Singh said. He added that India is respected globally not only for its strength but also for its values of truth, peace, and justice.

The Minister highlighted that protecting the nation is not the responsibility of soldiers alone but also of scientists, industrialists and teachers, who contribute through technology, weapons and education.

Singh underlined that modern warfare is no longer limited to land, sea, and air, but also includes space and cyberspace. He mentioned the importance of satellite systems, anti-satellite weapons, and cyber warfare, stressing the need for flexible and timely strategies.

FP Photo

#WATCH | Mhow, Madhya Pradesh: At the Ran-Samwad 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "When I talk about changing technology and the changing world, it becomes very necessary that we also adapt our forces according to the changing world.

He also emphasised the importance of dialogue, saying that in Indian tradition, war and dialogue have always been connected. The Ran Samvad is a platform to shape stronger defence strategies and policies, he said.

The theme of this year’s seminar is ‘Impact of Technology on Warfare.’ Senior officers, including Vice Admiral CR Pravin Nair and Brigadier Revathi Bhandari, discussed the growing role of unmanned systems and the urgent need for training organisations to adapt to new technologies.

FP Photo

#WATCH | Mhow, Madhya Pradesh: At the Ran-Samwad 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "On the occasion of Independence Day, all of you must have seen and heard when the Prime Minister announced the Sudarshan Chakra Mission from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

FP Photo

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, speaking on the first day, reminded that India is peace-loving, but it is not passive.

“The enemy must not mistake our readiness for weakness,” he said, citing lessons from Operation Sindoor.

Singh announced the release of the Joint Doctrine for Multi-Domain Operations and the Technology Perspective & Capability Roadmap, saying that technology combined with strategy and adaptability is crucial for India to become a global power.

In his concluding remarks, Singh urged for unity and commitment to take India to new heights by 2047. He said national security is a collective responsibility that involves not only the armed forces but the entire nation.