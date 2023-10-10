Chembur Gymkhana District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Deepak, Divyanshi Bag Double Crowns

Juniors Vineet Deepak and Divyanshi Bhowmick were the outstanding performers, winning double crowns each on the final day of the the Chembur Gymkhana District ranking table tennis tournament held under the auspices TSTTA-Mumbai, at their gymkhana TT Hall. However, both recorded victories in contrasting fashion.

Hot favourite Divyanshi Bhowmick, the top seed, in both the girls under 15 and under-17 proved to be cut above the rest while winning both the finals. Divyanshi first thrashed Urvi Churi 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 in the girls under-17 singles, and then toyed with Niva Chougule before clinching the under-15 title with a 11-8, 11-4 11-7 victory.

But there were upsets galore in the men’s and boys singles finals. Shivam Shrivastav toppled top seed erratic Sagar Kasture 11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 11-7,11-5 for the men’s singles title.

Results of all the finals:

Men’s singles: Shivam Shrivastav bt (1)- Sagar Kasture 4-1 (11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 11-7,11-5). Boys U-19: Vineet Deepak bt Sanskar Basak 4-0 (11-6, 11-9, 14-12, 11-2). ). Boys U-17: Vineet Deepak bt Arnav Kshirsagar 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 7-11,11-4). Girls U-17: Divyanshi Bhowmick bt Urvi Churi 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-7). Girls U-15: Divyanshi Bhowmik bt Niva Chougule 11-8, 11-4, 11-7.

Other winners: (U-15): Vivan Thakkar bt Ansh Karnavar 3-2 (4-11, 5-11, 11-3, 11-7, 11-7). (U-13): Zihan Beddingwala bt Zain Shaikh 11-2, 11-7,11-3. (U-11): Aakarshan Yadav bt Rishi Bhagadia 3-1(11-5, 11-4,9-11, 11-7).

Girls (U-13): Ayaana Beddingwala bt Trissha Lubde 11-9, 11-6, 11-3. (U-11) : Palak Jhawar bt Rittanya Deolekar 11-9, 11-9, 11-9.

