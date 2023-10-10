 Chembur Gymkhana District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Deepak, Divyanshi Bag Double Crowns
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsChembur Gymkhana District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Deepak, Divyanshi Bag Double Crowns

Chembur Gymkhana District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Deepak, Divyanshi Bag Double Crowns

Divyanshi Bhowmick, the top seed, in both the girls under 15 and under-17 proved to be a cut above the rest while winning both the finals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
article-image

Juniors Vineet Deepak and Divyanshi Bhowmick were the outstanding performers, winning double crowns each on the final day of the the Chembur Gymkhana District ranking table tennis tournament held under the auspices TSTTA-Mumbai, at their gymkhana TT Hall. However, both recorded victories in contrasting fashion.

Hot favourite Divyanshi Bhowmick, the top seed, in both the girls under 15 and under-17 proved to be cut above the rest while winning both the finals. Divyanshi first thrashed Urvi Churi 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 in the girls under-17 singles, and then toyed with Niva Chougule before clinching the under-15 title with a 11-8, 11-4 11-7 victory.

But there were upsets galore in the men’s and boys singles finals. Shivam Shrivastav toppled top seed erratic Sagar Kasture 11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 11-7,11-5 for the men’s singles title.

Read Also
Chembur Gymkhana District Ranking Table Tennis Championships: Mixed Day for Basak, Deepak Set For...
article-image

Results of all the finals:

Men’s singles: Shivam Shrivastav bt (1)- Sagar Kasture 4-1 (11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 11-7,11-5). Boys U-19: Vineet Deepak bt Sanskar Basak 4-0 (11-6, 11-9, 14-12, 11-2). ). Boys U-17: Vineet Deepak bt Arnav Kshirsagar 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 7-11,11-4). Girls U-17: Divyanshi Bhowmick bt Urvi Churi 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-7). Girls U-15: Divyanshi Bhowmik bt Niva Chougule 11-8, 11-4, 11-7.

Other winners: (U-15): Vivan Thakkar bt Ansh Karnavar 3-2 (4-11, 5-11, 11-3, 11-7, 11-7). (U-13): Zihan Beddingwala bt Zain Shaikh 11-2, 11-7,11-3. (U-11): Aakarshan Yadav bt Rishi Bhagadia 3-1(11-5, 11-4,9-11, 11-7).

Girls (U-13): Ayaana Beddingwala bt Trissha Lubde 11-9, 11-6, 11-3. (U-11) : Palak Jhawar bt Rittanya Deolekar 11-9, 11-9, 11-9.

Read Also
Mumbai: Cricket Club Of India Announces New Executive Committee Members
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen Is Alive, Clarifies Daughter Nandana After Reports Of His 'Death': Read...

Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen Is Alive, Clarifies Daughter Nandana After Reports Of His 'Death': Read...

Israel-Hamas Conflict: Around 40 Babies Found Dead, Some With Their Heads Chopped Off In Kfar Aza...

Israel-Hamas Conflict: Around 40 Babies Found Dead, Some With Their Heads Chopped Off In Kfar Aza...

Netanyahu Rings Modi To Brief About Situation, PM Says ‘People of India Stand Firmly With...

Netanyahu Rings Modi To Brief About Situation, PM Says ‘People of India Stand Firmly With...

PAK vs SL, CWC 2023: Mohd Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique Slam Hundreds In Pakistan's Record-Breaking...

PAK vs SL, CWC 2023: Mohd Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique Slam Hundreds In Pakistan's Record-Breaking...

Pakistan Flag Placed Above Indian Tricolour In Kerala's Lulu Mall? Netizens Outraged After Picture...

Pakistan Flag Placed Above Indian Tricolour In Kerala's Lulu Mall? Netizens Outraged After Picture...