Mumbai: Cricket Club Of India Announces New Executive Committee Members

The results of the elections to the executive committee of the Cricket Club of India (CCI) were announced on Monday. For the five vacancies on the committee there were 13 candidates.

The five winning candidates were Darius D. Pandole, Darayus A. Mehta, Sangeeta A. Jain, Rakesh B. Kapoor and Luv V. Kothari.

They will be members of the executive committee for a period of three years until the conclusion of the 92nd AGM to be held in 2026.

The election was held on October 6 during the 89th annual general meeting of the club.

About the CCI

The Cricket Club of India (CCI) is a private club established on November 8, 1933, with the primary goal of promoting cricket and various other sports within the country. Its significant contributions to sports, particularly cricket, have bestowed upon it a distinctive position in the annals of not just India but the entire world.

The inception of this prestigious institution was the brainchild of Grant Govan, a British entrepreneur residing in Delhi. It was conceived on reclaimed land spanning 90,000 square yards, graciously granted by Lord Brabourne, the then Governor of Bombay, along the picturesque Arabian Sea coast. The stadium built on this land came to be known as Brabourne Stadium and was officially inaugurated on December 7, 1937, with a historic cricket match between Lord Tennyson's XI and CCI.

Since then, the hallowed grounds of CCI have played host to numerous iconic cricket tournaments and matches.