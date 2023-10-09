Cricket Set To Return To Olympics After 128 Years, Likely To Be Included In 2028 LA Games: Report



Cricket appears poised to join the lineup of sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, alongside flag football, baseball, and softball, as indicated in a recent report.

According to The Guardian, the official confirmation of cricket's inclusion in the Olympics is expected during the 141st International Olympic Committee session, scheduled to commence in Mumbai on October 15.

Additionally, the newspaper suggests that lacrosse and squash may be proposed as additional sports for the 2028 Summer Games.

First and last appearance in 1900 Olympics

Cricket's Olympic history includes just one appearance, which took place in Paris in 1900 when England and France competed for the coveted gold medal.

In the 2028 edition, both men's and women's T20 competitions are planned, potentially opening up a lucrative market in the Asian subcontinent for the IOC (International Olympic Committee). This move is expected to significantly expand the sport's global footprint.

Bumper revenue expected due to cricket's popularity in India

India, being the largest market for cricket, is likely to witness a substantial increase in the value of the IOC broadcast deal once cricket is included in the 2028 Olympics. The paper reports that the broadcast deal in India, which stood at 15.6 million pounds for the 2024 Olympics, could potentially soar to as much as 150 million pounds if cricket becomes a featured sport in the 2028 edition.

Notably, women's cricket made its debut in the Commonwealth Games last year, while both men's and women's competitions were featured in the recent Asian Games in China, where India enjoyed notable success.

