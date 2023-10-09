Chembur Gymkhana District Ranking Table Tennis Championships: Mixed Day for Basak, Deepak Set For Double

Sanskar Basak, the men's second seed, had a mixed day as he made the exit in the men’s singles, losing to Shivam Shrivastav 4-2 in the penultimate round of the round in the Chembur Gymkhana District ranking table tennis championships, held under the auspices of the The Suburban Table Tennis Association of Mumbai (TSTTA) at the Gymkhana TT Hall last night. However, Sanskar later made amends, knocking out the under-19 boys top seed Sagar Kasture to storm into the boys under-19 singles final.

But another junior Vinod Deepak stole the day’s honours, by storming into the boys under-19 and under-17 singles finals. His victim in both the events, was Ayush Sonawane. Losing 3-0 in the under-19 but did well to grab a game in the under-17 singles.

Results of the finals:

Boys (U-13): Zihan Beddingwala bt Zain Shaikh 11-2, 11-7,11-3. (U-11): Aakarshan Yadav bt Rishi Bhagadia 3-1(11-5, 11-4,9-11, 11-7).

Girls (U-13): Ayaana Beddingwala bt Trissha Lubde 11-9, 11-6, 11-3. (U-11) : Palak Jhawar bt Rittanya Deolekar 11-9, 11-9, 11-9.

Results of all the semifinals:

Men’s Singles: (1)- Sagar Kasture bt Aashay Pisal 4-2 (11-6, 11-8, 11-9, 7-11, 12-14, 11-5); Shivam Shrivastav bt Sanskar Basak 4-2 (11-5, 8-11, 11-6,7-11, 12-10, 11-7).

Boys Singles: (U-19): Sanskar Basak bt (1)-Sagar Kasture 3-1(11-3, 8-11, 11-7, 11-6); Vineet Deepak bt Ayush Sonawane 3-0 (11-7, 11-2, 11-4. (U-17): (1)- Vineet Deepak bt Ayush Sonawane 3-1 (13 -11,11-9, 7-11, 11-5); Arnav Kshirsagar bt Daksh Talwar 3-0 (11-7, 11-8, 11-8). (U-15): Vivan Thakkar bt Akanksh Sahoo 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-4); Ansh Karnavar bt Aarya Panchal 11-6, 12-14, 11-3, 12-10.

Girls Singles (U-17): Divyanshi Bhowmick bt Diva Chougule 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-2); Urvi Churi bt Hitanghi 3-1 (8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-6). (U-15): (1)- Divyanshi Bhowmick Mandhyan 11-7, 11-3, 11-3; Niva Chougule bt Vaishnavi Jaiwal 9-11, 16-14, 11-9,11-7.