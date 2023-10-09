NZ vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023, Live Updates: New Zealand Post 322/7 After Young, Latham & Rachin Fireworks

Paul van Meekeren: Would have liked to be a little better. Tried to execute what my plan was and I did. At one stage, they are set to score 350 but we wanted to restrict them to 300 but they ended up getting something in the middle. Just left a few too many runs at the end. Slower ball into the wicket and at the top of the stumps, it’s a bit hard to hit. The boys got a lot of confidence in the qualifiers. We chased 374 against West Indies so there’s no reason why we can’t chase 323 now.