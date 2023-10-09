NZ vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023, Live Updates: New Zealand Post 322/7 After Young, Latham & Rachin Fireworks

09 October 2023 06:00 PM IST
Paul van Meekeren: Would have liked to be a little better. Tried to execute what my plan was and I did. At one stage, they are set to score 350 but we wanted to restrict them to 300 but they ended up getting something in the middle. Just left a few too many runs at the end. Slower ball into the wicket and at the top of the stumps, it’s a bit hard to hit. The boys got a lot of confidence in the qualifiers. We chased 374 against West Indies so there’s no reason why we can’t chase 323 now.
Bas de Leede gets smashed for 21 runs in the final over. New Zealand Post 322/7 In 50 Overs Against Netherlands In Hyderabad. Will Young (70), Tom Latham (53)
Paul van Meekeren gets his 2nd wicket as Daryl Mitchell falls for 48
Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham bring up the 50-run partnershi[
Rachin Ravindra fails to convert this half-century to another ton as Van Der Merwe gets his 2nd wicket
Daryl Mitchell gets a life as Netherlands fielder drops a dolly
Paul van Meekeren gets the 2nd wicket for the Netherlands as Will Young departs after a well-made 70
Will Young scores his 6th ODI half-century
Roelof van der Merwe gets the first breakthrough for the Netherlands, dismisses Devon Conway
50 comes up for New Zealand in the 8th over
Netherlands playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
New Zealand playing XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and has chosen to field first
Sunday was indeed a blockbuster evening as India beat Australia in a low-scoring contest after a mighty scare earlier in the innings
The Netherlands, meanwhile, need some maneuvering despite a spirited performance in their 81-run defeat to Pakistan
Fresh from a comprehensive nine-wicket win over England, the Kiwis are likely to be boosted by the return of Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson, but Kane Williamson is likely to be sidelined
