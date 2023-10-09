 NZ vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023, Live Updates: New Zealand Post 322/7 After Young, Latham & Rachin Fireworks
Live Updates

Live updates of the ICC World Cup 2023 game between New Zealand and The Netherlands in Hyderabad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Tom Latham and Scott Edwards will lead their respective teams. | (Image Credits: Twitter)
09 October 2023 06:00 PM IST

Paul van Meekeren: Would have liked to be a little better. Tried to execute what my plan was and I did. At one stage, they are set to score 350 but we wanted to restrict them to 300 but they ended up getting something in the middle. Just left a few too many runs at the end. Slower ball into the wicket and at the top of the stumps, it’s a bit hard to hit. The boys got a lot of confidence in the qualifiers. We chased 374 against West Indies so there’s no reason why we can’t chase 323 now.

09 October 2023 06:00 PM IST

Bas de Leede gets smashed for 21 runs in the final over. New Zealand Post 322/7 In 50 Overs Against Netherlands In Hyderabad. Will Young (70), Tom Latham (53)

09 October 2023 05:07 PM IST

Paul van Meekeren gets his 2nd wicket as Daryl Mitchell falls for 48

09 October 2023 05:07 PM IST

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham bring up the 50-run partnershi[

09 October 2023 05:07 PM IST
09 October 2023 05:07 PM IST

Rachin Ravindra fails to convert this half-century to another ton as Van Der Merwe gets his 2nd wicket

09 October 2023 05:07 PM IST

Daryl Mitchell gets a life as Netherlands fielder drops a dolly

09 October 2023 05:07 PM IST
09 October 2023 05:07 PM IST

Paul van Meekeren gets the 2nd wicket for the Netherlands as Will Young departs after a well-made 70

09 October 2023 05:07 PM IST
09 October 2023 05:07 PM IST

Will Young scores his 6th ODI half-century

09 October 2023 05:07 PM IST
09 October 2023 05:07 PM IST

Roelof van der Merwe gets the first breakthrough for the Netherlands, dismisses Devon Conway

09 October 2023 05:07 PM IST
09 October 2023 05:07 PM IST

50 comes up for New Zealand in the 8th over

09 October 2023 05:07 PM IST
09 October 2023 01:41 PM IST

Netherlands playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

09 October 2023 01:41 PM IST

New Zealand playing XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

09 October 2023 01:41 PM IST

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and has chosen to field first

09 October 2023 01:41 PM IST
09 October 2023 01:41 PM IST

Sunday was indeed a blockbuster evening as India beat Australia in a low-scoring contest after a mighty scare earlier in the innings

09 October 2023 01:41 PM IST
09 October 2023 01:41 PM IST
09 October 2023 01:41 PM IST
09 October 2023 01:41 PM IST

The Netherlands, meanwhile, need some maneuvering despite a spirited performance in their 81-run defeat to Pakistan

09 October 2023 01:41 PM IST

Fresh from a comprehensive nine-wicket win over England, the Kiwis are likely to be boosted by the return of Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson, but Kane Williamson is likely to be sidelined

09 October 2023 12:51 PM IST

Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog of the 6th match of ICC World Cup 2023 between New Zealand and the Netherlands at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

