'Weaponising Private Financial Info...': Tax Data Leak Sparks Uproar, As BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Shares Journalist's ITR Details

New Delhi: A big controversy has started after BJP MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey shared a post on social media. In the tweet, Dubey hinted that journalist Abhisar Sharma started earning more money after leaving his job and speaking out against Prime Minister Modi and the BJP. Dubey didn’t mention Abhisar’s name, but gave clear hints that made it easy to guess who he was talking about.

बूझो तो जानें, यह किस महान पत्रकार का इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न है,नौकरी में 18 लाख, नौकरी छोड़ते ही यानि मोदी जी/ भाजपा को गली गली में घूमकर गाली देते ही करोड़ों में । यही है असली सच्चाई pic.twitter.com/zDueqigYlr — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) August 27, 2025

Legal Questions and Public Anger

The post has raised serious legal and ethical concerns, especially under Section 138 of the Income Tax Act, which guarantees confidentiality of tax records, and the Official Secrets Act, which prohibits sharing classified government information.

Police Case Against Income Tax Department

In response to this breach, a strong statement was made by a Abhisar Sharma who said:

"I am also filing a police case against @IncomeTaxIndia because leaking someone's income tax returns by coward @nishikant_dubey can’t happen without someone from the department. This is a violation of the Official Secrets Act. This is embarrassing for the government."

मैडम @nsitharaman जी पत्रकार और इस देश का चिंतित नागरिक होने के नाते, मैं आपका ध्यान इस ओर दिलाना चाहता हूँ कि जो गोपनीय दस्तावेज़ और टैक्सपेयर्स की डिटेल्स सरकार के पास भरोसे (fiduciary capacity) में होती हैं, वही अब सार्वजनिक मंच पर ट्वीट की जा रही हैं—और वो भी किसी और ने नहीं… https://t.co/780rB6Oz0w — Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) August 28, 2025

The allegation implies that someone within the Income Tax Department illegally passed sensitive data to the MP for political weaponisation.

Support for Journalist Abhisar Sharma

Social media has seen a wave of support for Abhisar Sharma, with people calling the act an attack on privacy and journalistic freedom. Critics say leaking private financial data to target a government critic is not just unethical, but criminal.

Respected MP, @nishikant_dubey ji, How are sensitive taxpayer files ending up in the hands of BJP politicians like yourself? This reeks of blatant illegality under Income Tax Act's secrecy rules and IT Act's privacy protections. Weaponizing private financial info against ordinary… https://t.co/IYGWOdnoRg — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) August 28, 2025

One law for the common people, and a different one for journalists? If a journalist uses abusive language like 'maa-behen ki gaali' every day, it's considered their right. But if you do wrong in the name of journalism, then getting called out is only fair.