 Bringing Himachal's Economy Back On Track Is A Daunting Task Without Resource Mobilisation: CAG
Bringing the economy of Himachal back on track is a daunting task without resource mobilisation as the state's revenue from its own sources was only 33 per cent with 67 per cent revenue coming from share in central taxes and grants-in-aid from the Centre, the report of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) for the year 2021-22 said.

Updated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
The report presented in the state Assembly by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the revenue receipts of the state in 2021-22 were Rs 12,326.98 crore, which includes 33 per cent from the state's own resources and 67 per cent from grants-in-aid from the Centre and share in central taxes.

There was no significant increase in state's own revenue and the increase in non-tax revenue was also only Rs 500 crore while the revenue expenditure was increasing due to increase in expenditure on salaries, pension, interest and subsidies, and concerted efforts are needed to enhance the revenue receipts, the report pointed out.

The CAG report also exposed misuse of the state Disaster Relief Fund and said that inspite of objections from the public accounts committee, Rs 22.61 crore was spent against the rules.

