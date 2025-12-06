 Quick Commerce Unicorn Zepto's Shareholders Approve Plan To Convert Firm From A Private Entity Into A Public Company
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessQuick Commerce Unicorn Zepto's Shareholders Approve Plan To Convert Firm From A Private Entity Into A Public Company

Quick Commerce Unicorn Zepto's Shareholders Approve Plan To Convert Firm From A Private Entity Into A Public Company

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto on Friday said that its shareholders have approved a plan to convert the firm from a private entity into a public company.Sources aware of the development told PTI that the company plans to file draft papers with market regulator SEBI this month and go for public listing by June 2026.As of September 2025, the company had more than 900 dark stores.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 11:23 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Quick commerce unicorn Zepto on Friday said that its shareholders have approved a plan to convert the firm from a private entity into a public company.Valued at USD 7 billion, the company has raised a total of USD 1.8 billion, or about Rs 16,000 crore, since its inception in July 2021 from marquee investors.

The resolution "to approve the conversion from private limited company to public limited company" was cleared by shareholders on November 21, according to a regulatory filing.Sources aware of the development told PTI that the company plans to file draft papers with market regulator SEBI this month and go for public listing by June 2026.

Read Also
26 Leading E-Commerce Companies Self-Declare: Free From Dark Patterns, Zepto, Zomato, Swiggy, Among...
article-image

When contacted, the company's spokesperson said: "We're growing 20-25 per cent every quarter on order volume, and burn is going down. ...we're able to show investors that in relative terms we're able to deliver reasonable capital efficiency for 100 per cent plus year on year growth."

As of September 2025, the company had more than 900 dark stores, burned Rs 1,000-Rs 1,100 crore in cash and garnered gross sales of USD 3 billion, or about Rs 26,000 crore. 

FPJ Shorts
Taylor Swift To Marry Travis Kelce On June 13, 2026 In Rhode Island After Dating For Two Years: Reports
Taylor Swift To Marry Travis Kelce On June 13, 2026 In Rhode Island After Dating For Two Years: Reports
Man Openly Flashes Private Part & Masturbates On Running Bike To Passerby Woman In 'Pakistan'; Video Goes Viral
Man Openly Flashes Private Part & Masturbates On Running Bike To Passerby Woman In 'Pakistan'; Video Goes Viral
'Flats Only For Marwadi, Jain, Brahmin': Controversy Erupts After Marathi Manus Denied Flat Over Caste & Diet In Mira-Bhayandar
'Flats Only For Marwadi, Jain, Brahmin': Controversy Erupts After Marathi Manus Denied Flat Over Caste & Diet In Mira-Bhayandar
Samsung Strengthens Lead In Global Foldable Smartphone Market With 64% Share As Shipments Hit Record High In Q3
Samsung Strengthens Lead In Global Foldable Smartphone Market With 64% Share As Shipments Hit Record High In Q3

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bringing Himachal's Economy Back On Track Is A Daunting Task Without Resource Mobilisation: CAG

Bringing Himachal's Economy Back On Track Is A Daunting Task Without Resource Mobilisation: CAG

Bank Of Baroda & Bank Of India Follow Suit After RBI Slashes Key Policy Rate

Bank Of Baroda & Bank Of India Follow Suit After RBI Slashes Key Policy Rate

Quick Commerce Unicorn Zepto's Shareholders Approve Plan To Convert Firm From A Private Entity Into...

Quick Commerce Unicorn Zepto's Shareholders Approve Plan To Convert Firm From A Private Entity Into...

Pharma Firm Corona Remedies Mobilises ₹195 Crore From Anchor Investors, Days Before Initial...

Pharma Firm Corona Remedies Mobilises ₹195 Crore From Anchor Investors, Days Before Initial...

SEBI Proposes FPI Framework Overhaul, Aiming To Streamline Registration Process & Introduce Abridged...

SEBI Proposes FPI Framework Overhaul, Aiming To Streamline Registration Process & Introduce Abridged...