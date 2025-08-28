Surat-Dubai IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad Following Engine Trouble Mid-Air

File Photo

Ahmedabad/Surat: Panic gripped more than 150 passengers on board an IndiGo flight from Surat to Dubai on Tuesday when a sudden engine fault forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Thanks to the pilot’s timely intervention and quick decision-making, a potential disaster was narrowly averted.

IndiGo flight 6E-1507, which departed from Surat International Airport in the morning, developed technical trouble mid-air. Airline officials confirmed that when the flight was cruising, a problem arose in one of the engines’ performance, triggering emergency protocols.

“The safety of our passengers is always our top priority. The pilot followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely in Ahmedabad,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

Panic on board, relief after safe landing

As news of the technical glitch spread among passengers, panic and fear took over the cabin. Some passengers were seen praying, while others immediately called relatives once they were informed about the emergency diversion.

“Everyone was tense. The crew kept telling us not to panic, but you could see the fear on people’s faces. It was only after the plane touched down safely in Ahmedabad that we finally breathed a sigh of relief,” said Rakesh Patel, a passenger traveling to Dubai for business.

Eyewitnesses said that the landing was smooth despite the emergency situation, and all passengers disembarked safely. Airport officials confirmed that there were no injuries or casualties.

Passengers continue journey on replacement aircraft

Following the emergency landing, IndiGo’s engineering team immediately began inspecting the aircraft to determine the root cause of the engine fault. While the investigation is underway, the airline arranged for an alternate aircraft to transport passengers to Dubai.

By late afternoon, the passengers were successfully transferred and resumed their journey without further delay.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers but are grateful that the situation was handled safely and professionally,” IndiGo’s official statement added.

Aviation safety concerns resurface

The incident once again raises questions about the frequency of technical issues in Indian aviation, even as passenger traffic continues to grow. Experts pointed out that quick thinking and technical expertise of pilots play a crucial role in ensuring safety during such emergencies.

Former aviation safety officer Captain asking anonymity said,, ““What happened on this Surat-Dubai flight highlights the unpredictability of technical faults. But it also shows why training and preparedness of pilots are vital. The captain’s decision to divert immediately was the right call and prevented a possible tragedy.”

Investigation underway

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed, and a detailed probe is expected to determine whether the fault was a mechanical failure or a technical snag. The aircraft will remain grounded until cleared fit for operations.