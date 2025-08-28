 Surat-Dubai IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad Following Engine Trouble Mid-Air
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSurat-Dubai IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad Following Engine Trouble Mid-Air

Surat-Dubai IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Ahmedabad Following Engine Trouble Mid-Air

IndiGo flight 6E-1507, which departed from Surat International Airport in the morning, developed technical trouble mid-air. Airline officials confirmed that when the flight was cruising, a problem arose in one of the engines’ performance, triggering emergency protocols.

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Ahmedabad/Surat: Panic gripped more than 150 passengers on board an IndiGo flight from Surat to Dubai on Tuesday when a sudden engine fault forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Thanks to the pilot’s timely intervention and quick decision-making, a potential disaster was narrowly averted.

IndiGo flight 6E-1507, which departed from Surat International Airport in the morning, developed technical trouble mid-air. Airline officials confirmed that when the flight was cruising, a problem arose in one of the engines’ performance, triggering emergency protocols.

“The safety of our passengers is always our top priority. The pilot followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely in Ahmedabad,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

Panic on board, relief after safe landing

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi's China Visit: Bilateral Talks With Xi Jinping & Vladimir Putin Confirmed At SCO Summit Amid Trump's Tarrif Row
PM Modi's China Visit: Bilateral Talks With Xi Jinping & Vladimir Putin Confirmed At SCO Summit Amid Trump's Tarrif Row
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Inside Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja’s Donation Counting Process | Video
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Inside Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja’s Donation Counting Process | Video
Hindu Population Declined From 45% To 15%: Sambhal Violence Report Highlights Change In Demography; Details
Hindu Population Declined From 45% To 15%: Sambhal Violence Report Highlights Change In Demography; Details
AAI JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 976 Posts Opens; Check Details Here
AAI JE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 976 Posts Opens; Check Details Here

As news of the technical glitch spread among passengers, panic and fear took over the cabin. Some passengers were seen praying, while others immediately called relatives once they were informed about the emergency diversion.

Read Also
Bihar Rural Development Minister Chased For 1 KM, Bodyguard Injured By Protesting Villagers After 9...
article-image

“Everyone was tense. The crew kept telling us not to panic, but you could see the fear on people’s faces. It was only after the plane touched down safely in Ahmedabad that we finally breathed a sigh of relief,” said Rakesh Patel, a passenger traveling to Dubai for business.

Eyewitnesses said that the landing was smooth despite the emergency situation, and all passengers disembarked safely. Airport officials confirmed that there were no injuries or casualties.

Passengers continue journey on replacement aircraft

Following the emergency landing, IndiGo’s engineering team immediately began inspecting the aircraft to determine the root cause of the engine fault. While the investigation is underway, the airline arranged for an alternate aircraft to transport passengers to Dubai.

By late afternoon, the passengers were successfully transferred and resumed their journey without further delay.

Read Also
'Commission Chahiye Aapko?': Jharkhand HC Judge Reprimands IAS Officer During Hearing, Compares Him...
article-image

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers but are grateful that the situation was handled safely and professionally,” IndiGo’s official statement added.

Aviation safety concerns resurface

The incident once again raises questions about the frequency of technical issues in Indian aviation, even as passenger traffic continues to grow. Experts pointed out that quick thinking and technical expertise of pilots play a crucial role in ensuring safety during such emergencies.

Former aviation safety officer Captain asking anonymity said,, ““What happened on this Surat-Dubai flight highlights the unpredictability of technical faults. But it also shows why training and preparedness of pilots are vital. The captain’s decision to divert immediately was the right call and prevented a possible tragedy.”

Investigation underway

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been informed, and a detailed probe is expected to determine whether the fault was a mechanical failure or a technical snag. The aircraft will remain grounded until cleared fit for operations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi's China Visit: Bilateral Talks With Xi Jinping & Vladimir Putin Confirmed At SCO Summit Amid...

PM Modi's China Visit: Bilateral Talks With Xi Jinping & Vladimir Putin Confirmed At SCO Summit Amid...

Hindu Population Declined From 45% To 15%: Sambhal Violence Report Highlights Change In Demography;...

Hindu Population Declined From 45% To 15%: Sambhal Violence Report Highlights Change In Demography;...

Mundra-Khedoi Highway Accident: Three Youths Crushed To Death After Container Falls On Activa

Mundra-Khedoi Highway Accident: Three Youths Crushed To Death After Container Falls On Activa

‘From OYO To Ravi Kishan’: Cong Leader Ragini Nayak Gets Into Online Spat With TV Anchor Chitra...

‘From OYO To Ravi Kishan’: Cong Leader Ragini Nayak Gets Into Online Spat With TV Anchor Chitra...

Bihar Rural Development Minister Chased For 1 KM, Bodyguard Injured By Protesting Villagers After 9...

Bihar Rural Development Minister Chased For 1 KM, Bodyguard Injured By Protesting Villagers After 9...