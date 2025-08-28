 Bihar Rural Development Minister Chased For 1 KM, Bodyguard Injured By Protesting Villagers After 9 Road Deaths - VIDEO
Aditi SUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
Bihar Rural Development Minister Chased For 1 KM, Bodyguard Injured By Protesting Villagers After 9 Road Deaths - VIDEO | X/@Sachin45600202

Nalanda: Bihar’s Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar was attacked and chased by angry villagers for nearly a kilometre on Wednesday, August 27, when he visited Jogipur Malawan village in Nalanda district to meet the families of nine people killed in a recent road accident.

Villagers Alleged Delay

According to officials, the minister, accompanied by a local MLA, arrived at the village to offer condolences. Within minutes, a large group of residents surrounded them, expressing anger over what they alleged was an insensitive and delayed visit. The locals also complained that no compensation had been announced for the bereaved families so far.

The situation quickly escalated as villagers attempted to attack the leaders. Although the minister escaped unhurt, his bodyguard sustained injuries and was admitted to Hilsa sub-divisional hospital, where he is receiving treatment, officials confirmed.

Police Intervenes

The convoy of three vehicles carrying the minister and the MLA was chased by the villagers for nearly one kilometre before police dispersed the crowd and strengthened security in the area.

JD(U) spokesperson Dhananjay Dev acknowledged that public anger stemmed from dissatisfaction with the minister’s working style. Political strategist Prashant Kishor also weighed in, criticising the Nitish Kumar-led government.

He said, “Nitish Kumar's government beat up students, anganwadi and Asha workers, sarpanchs in Patna. Now it is the turn of the public. When they go to ask for votes, the public will chase them away," as quoted by NDTV.

