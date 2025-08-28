BREAKING: NIA Confirms Only 3 Lashkar Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Attack In Probe Report | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency, on Thursday, August 28, confirmed that only three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were behind the deadly attack in Baysaran, Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, as per a report by News18.



This marks the agency’s first official statement since Operation Mahadev, in which all three were killed.

NIA Sets Record Straight



According to News18, earlier accounts from survivors had suggested four to five attackers, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police had also indicated that more individuals, including a local, might have been involved. However, the NIA has now clarified that only the three Pakistani terrorists carried out the strike.



The probe found that the trio conducted a recce before choosing Baysaran as their target because of its relative isolation, weak police presence and heavy tourist footfall. They also paid two overground workers Rs 3,000 in exchange for food and shelter. The agency is preparing to file a chargesheet against the two OGWs who have been arrested.



Operation Mahadev Link



Home Minister had already told Parliament that three terrorists were neutralised during Operation Mahadev. The NIA’s latest findings confirm that the same individuals were responsible for the Pahalgam attack.