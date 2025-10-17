CBI Arrests Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar In ₹8 Lakh Bribery Case; ₹5 Crore Cash, Jewellery And Firearms Seized In Raids

Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) Harcharan Singh Bhullar | File Pic

Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested Punjab Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, along with another person, in connection with a corruption case involving bribery of Rs 8 lakh.

It recovered around Rs 5 crore cash, 1.50 kg of jewellery, documents of immovable properties, keys of two luxury vehicles, 22 luxury watches, locker keys, 40 litres of imported liquor, firearms, including a double-barrel gun, a pistol, a revolver, and an airgun, along with ammunition during a raid at Bhullar's residence, officials said.

Bhullar was held from his Mohali office following a complaint lodged by a scrap dealer from Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib who accused the senior police officer of demanding recurring monthly payment for "settling" a 2023 FIR against him.

The CBI sleuths conducted searches at the residence of Bhullar in Sector 40 in Chandigarh. After his arrest, Bhullar was taken to the CBI office in Chandigarh.

A middleman identified as Kirshanu was also arrested, and the CBI sleuths recovered Rs 21 lakh from him.

Both the accused will be produced before a court on Friday, they said.

According to an FIR lodged by the CBI, complainant Akash Batta alleged that DIG Bhullar had demanded illegal gratification through his middleman for settling the 2023 FIR registered in Sirhind against him and for ensuring that no further coercive or adverse police action was taken against his scrap business.

The complainant further alleged that Bhullar had been demanding recurring monthly payments, referred to as "sewa-paani", and had threatened to falsely implicate him in business-related criminal cases in case of non-compliance.

Verification of the complaint revealed that Bhullar, through his middleman, demanded Rs 8 lakh from Batta for "settling" the FIR and ensuring no further police action against his scrap business.

"On October 11, at Sector 9-D Market, Chandigarh, a recorded WhatsApp call from middleman Kirshanu to the public servant captured DIG Bhullar instructing, '8 fadne ne 8' and then 'Jinna denda nal nal fadi chal, ohnu kehde 8 kar de pura', clearly directing his middleman to collect Rs 8 lakh from the complainant," read the October 16 FIR.

The middleman later told the complainant, "Edda kehna pata ki hai... kehnda hai August da ni aaya, September da ni aaya," implying DIG Bhullar demanded a monthly bribe also, it further said.

"The conversation corroborated the complainant's version, and the mobile number used in the call was verified as registered to DIG Bhullar. The verification conclusively substantiated a clear demand and agreement for illegal gratification," it said.

The FIR said the verification of the complaint prima facie disclosed the commission of offences punishable under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Bhullar and middleman Kirshanu.

It was revealed that the officer, through his associate, allegedly demanded and agreed to accept illegal gratification of Rs 8 lakh from the complainant, both for settling the 2023 FIR pending against him and as recurring monthly payments to allow him to continue his scrap dealing business without police interference.

The complainant, in his statement, had claimed that he had been booked in 2023 on false allegations that he was using fake bills. Accordingly, a regular case has been registered, said the FIR.

Bhullar was appointed the DIG (Ropar Range) in November 2024. The Ropar Range comprises Mohali, Rupnagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts. He is the son of former Punjab Director General of Police M S Bhullar.

Harcharan Singh Bhullar had earlier served in many positions. He remained DIG (Patiala Range), joint director, vigilance bureau, and senior superintendent of police in Jagraon, Mohali and Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Khanna, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur.

He had also headed a special investigation team, probing a 2021 drug case against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

The officer was actively involved in the Punjab government's anti-drug drive -- 'Yudh Nashian Virudh'.

