 Assam: 3 Soldiers Injured In Grenade Attack On Indian Army's Kakopathar Camp: Reports
Three Indian Army soldiers were reportedly injured in a grenade attack in Assam late Thursday night. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, it is suspected that the ULFA (independent) faction was behind the attack.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 09:05 AM IST
Assam: 3 Soldiers Injured In Grenade Attack On Indian Army's Kakopathar Camp (Representational Image) | Grok

Guwahati: Three Indian Army soldiers were reportedly injured in a grenade attack in Assam's Tinsukia district late Thursday night. A gun battle erupted between the Army personnel and the miscreants near the Kakopathar Army Camp in the district.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, it is suspected that the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA)- (Independent) faction was behind the grenade attack. Grenades were hurled at the Indian Army’s 19 Grenadiers unit camp at Kakopathar around midnight, reported News18.

The state police and the Indian Army cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt operation to nab the miscreants who carried out the attack. According to the reports, security personnel found an abandoned truck, believed to be used by the attackers, in the Tengapani area of Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam Rifles Personnel Attacked In Arunachal Pradesh:

Earlier on Wednesday, suspected militants of the NSCN (K-YA) faction attacked an Assam Rifles camp in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, claimed reports. The camp was located in Hatman village under Manmao area of the district.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, the armed militants reportedly opened fire on the Assam Rifles personnel. At least four soldiers were injured in the attack, reported India Today NE. Two of the injured personnelwere shifted to Air Force Hospital in Jorhat

