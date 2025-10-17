Delhi Air Quality Drops To 'Poor' Category Ahead Of Diwali; Check Area-Wise AQI For Today

Delhi AQI dropped to 'poor' category on October 17 (File Image) | ANI

New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali, the air quality in Delhi and its surrounding areas dropped significantly. On Friday morning (October 17). Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reported at 242.

Notably, it is the fourth consecutive day that Delhi has witnessed 'poor' air quality index. The air quality in some areas in Delhi even reached the 'very poor' category, with AQI spiked over 300.

#WATCH | Delhi | The Air Quality Index (AQI) around Akshardham was recorded at 369 this morning, in the 'Very Poor' category in Delhi as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/aPVJ2SZ9ID — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

For the unversed, there are majorly seven major categories of the AQI reading. These are - Good (0-50), Satisfactory (51-100), Moderately Polluted (101-200), Poor (201-300), Very Poor (301-400), and Severe (401-500). The higher AQI means more polluted air.

Here Is The List Of AQI In Several Areas Of Delhi:

Akshardham - 369

Bawana - 309

Jahangirpuri - 324

Alipur - 284

Rohini - 256

IGI Airport -242

ITO - 233

India Gate - 220

New Delhi - 205

AQI In NCR:

The air quality in Ghaziabad was reported to be in the 'very poor' category with an AQI recorded over 350. AQI in Greater Noida recorded at 305. Faridabad has an AQI of over 270. Meanwhile, Gurugram has 'very poor' air quality with an AQI recorded over 300.

In view of deteriorating air quality levels in the NCR ahead of Diwali, the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Tuesday invoked Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decided to implement all actions under Stage-I (‘Poor’ Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect.

#WATCH | Delhi | The Air Quality Index (AQI) around India Gate was recorded at 220 this morning, in the 'Poor' category in Delhi as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). pic.twitter.com/fq2rYSBo6h — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2025

“Actions under Stage-I of GRAP shall be implemented, monitored, and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the GRAP schedule," the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had said in a press release on Tuesday.

Following Are The Steps Mentioned In The Citizen Charter Of Stage I of GRAP:

Keep engines of vehicles properly tuned.

Maintain proper tyre pressure in vehicles.

Keep PUC certificates of vehicles up to date.

Do not idle the vehicle, also turn off the engine at red lights.

Prefer hybrid vehicles or EVs to control vehicular pollution.

Do not litter / dispose wastes, garbage in open spaces.

Report air polluting activities through 311 App, Green Delhi App, SAMEER App etc.

Plant more trees.

Celebrate festivals in an eco-friendly manner - avoid firecrackers.

Concerned authorities were also directed to maintain round-the-clock vigilance and intensify enforcement drives to curb air pollution sources.