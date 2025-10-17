 Kerala SIT Arrests Main Accused Unnikrishnan Potti In Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft, To Be Produced Before Ranni Court Today; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKerala SIT Arrests Main Accused Unnikrishnan Potti In Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft, To Be Produced Before Ranni Court Today; VIDEO

Kerala SIT Arrests Main Accused Unnikrishnan Potti In Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft, To Be Produced Before Ranni Court Today; VIDEO

Unnikrishnan Potti's arrest pertains to the theft of gold plating from the sanctum's wooden panels and the Dwarapalaka (door guardian) sculptures at Sabarimala temple. The action comes on the fifth day of the court-monitored SIT probe.

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
n a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Kerala High Court has arrested Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case. | X @ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: In a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Kerala High Court has arrested Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold theft case, on Friday.

The arrest was officially recorded at 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Unnikrishnan Potti's arrest pertains to the theft of gold plating from the sanctum's wooden panels and the Dwarapalaka (door guardian) sculptures at Sabarimala temple. The action comes on the fifth day of the court-monitored SIT probe.

He underwent a medical examination at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital late Thursday night and will be produced before the Ranni court this afternoon. The SIT is also expected to seek his custody for further interrogation.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra’s Rahuri MLA Shivaji Kardile Dies At 66 Following Heart Attack; Party Colleagues, Rivals Pay Tribute
Maharashtra’s Rahuri MLA Shivaji Kardile Dies At 66 Following Heart Attack; Party Colleagues, Rivals Pay Tribute
'Leopard At Phoenix Mall In Mumbai?' AI-Generated Video Sparks Panic Online, Netizens Say It's Here For 'Diwali Shopping'
'Leopard At Phoenix Mall In Mumbai?' AI-Generated Video Sparks Panic Online, Netizens Say It's Here For 'Diwali Shopping'
Mithi River Scam: Court Refuses Bail To Ketan Kadam, Says Records Show Wrongful Gains And Shell Company Transactions
Mithi River Scam: Court Refuses Bail To Ketan Kadam, Says Records Show Wrongful Gains And Shell Company Transactions
Thane Municipal Corporation To Spend ₹12 Crore On Over 50K Stray Animal Vaccination Over Five Years
Thane Municipal Corporation To Spend ₹12 Crore On Over 50K Stray Animal Vaccination Over Five Years
Read Also
CBI Arrests Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar In ₹8 Lakh Bribery Case; ₹5 Crore Cash, Jewellery...
article-image

He was taken from the Thiruvananthapuram Crime Branch office this morning to be produced before the Ranni court.

Earlier, the Travancore Devaswam Board (TDB) president PS Prasanth suspended assistant engineer K Sunil Kumar for his alleged involvement in the Sabarimala gold theft case. Kumar has been named as an accused in the case.

Prasanth said Retired officers involved in the gold-plating controversy will receive a show-cause notice, with a 10-day time frame to respond.

"In today's Board rmeeting, it was decided to suspend Assistant Engineer K Sunil Kumar, who is under investigation. Retired officers involved will receive show-cause notices and must respond within 10 days. Further action will be taken as per the rules after receiving their explanations," Prasanth told reporters.

Read Also
MEA Refutes Donald Trump’s Claim Of PM Modi Call On Russian Oil; Says No Such Conversation Took...
article-image

The decision was made following a board meeting held on Tuesday. Referring to the 2019 incident, Prasanth said that the Kerala government, along with the Devaswom Board, has a clear stance that lost property must be recovered and culprits must be punished. He further stated that "protest against the Devaswom Board and attacks on employees" was regrettable since the Board was moving while upholding all rituals and traditions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Women Occupying Reserved Seats On Doon Express, Beat TTE At Lucknow’s Charbagh Station, Tear His...

Women Occupying Reserved Seats On Doon Express, Beat TTE At Lucknow’s Charbagh Station, Tear His...

Delhi Air Quality Drops To 'Poor' Category Ahead Of Diwali; Check Area-Wise AQI For Today

Delhi Air Quality Drops To 'Poor' Category Ahead Of Diwali; Check Area-Wise AQI For Today

Kerala SIT Arrests Main Accused Unnikrishnan Potti In Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft, To Be Produced...

Kerala SIT Arrests Main Accused Unnikrishnan Potti In Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft, To Be Produced...

CBI Arrests Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar In ₹8 Lakh Bribery Case; ₹5 Crore Cash, Jewellery...

CBI Arrests Punjab DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar In ₹8 Lakh Bribery Case; ₹5 Crore Cash, Jewellery...

MEA Refutes Donald Trump’s Claim Of PM Modi Call On Russian Oil; Says No Such Conversation Took...

MEA Refutes Donald Trump’s Claim Of PM Modi Call On Russian Oil; Says No Such Conversation Took...