 'Commission Chahiye Aapko?': Jharkhand HC Judge Reprimands IAS Officer During Hearing, Compares Him With 'Monkey'; Video
A Jharkhand High Court judge slammed an IAS officer reportedly while hearing a petition related to land acquisition and compensation. ""Commission chahiye aapko (you want commission). You want commission in each and every case? Under what authority have you objected?" the judge said.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 02:13 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand HC Judge Reprimands IAS Officer During Hearing, Compares Him With 'Monkey' (Screengrab) | X

Ranchi: A Jharkhand High Court judge pulled up an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer during a hearing. A video of the judge highlighting discrepancies and schooling the IAS officer is going viral on social media.

During the hearing, the judge warned to initiate an inquiry against and an FIR against the official. The incident took place when a bench of the Jharkhand High Court was hearing a petition related to land acquisition and compensation, reported News18.

Notably, the IAS officer had objected to the compensation given to the petitioner. The IAS officer introduced himself as Feroz Kumar. As per Kumar, he is a project director.

Here Is The Viral Video:

The judge asked Kumar why he objected to the compensation fixed by the state. "Who are you to object, under which law you are objecting?" the Justice said.

"If the state has recognised any person as a ryot, who are you to say that person is not a ryot. You are an alien to the dispute," the judge said.

"Commission chahiye aapko (you want commission). You want commission in each and every case? Under what authority have you objected? The award has been prepared. You are depriving the person of getting the award," he added.

The judge further stated, "Kitna asset jama kar liye. Inquiry karwwayein (how many assets have you collected? Should I order an inquiry?)

"Jharkhand mein aakar commission chahiye aapko (You want commission in Jharkhand). You are raising the objection only for the commission and nothing else. You have to take contempt or else I am filing an FIR against you," the justice said.

The judge compared the IAS officer with a monkey. "Maharaj commission ka chakar chhodiye (Boss, forget about commission. Don't raise a dispute if you are an alien party. If there is a property dispute, will you come in between like a monkey to take a share?" he said while reprimanding the official.

After the video went viral, netizens are parsing the judge for slamming the IAS officer.

