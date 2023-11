5-Star District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Sagar Kasture, Sampada Bhiwandkar Get Top Billing

Sagar Kasture (men) and Sampada Bhiwandkar (women) have been top seeded in their respective singles in the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana- TSTTA-5-Star District ranking table tennis tournament, which commences from Thursday. Sharing top honours in the seedings is the MCF triple crown winner Divyanshi Bhowmick, who is favourite in the girls under-19, under-17 and under-19 singles.

All the city and suburban top players in various age groups are in the fray. The tournament carries prize money of Rs 1.1 lakhs alongwith trophies and medals.The salient feature of this event is that performance in this championships will be considered for selection in the inter-district championships.there will also be Live Streaming of matches on TSTTA You tube Channel.

Seedings

Men’s: 1. Sagar Kasture; 2. Shivam Shrivastav; 3. Sanskar Basak; 4. Aashay Pisal; 5. Bhavitavya Shah; 6. Sharveya Samant, Yash Dalvi; 8. Arnav Karnavar.

Boys (U-19): 1. Sagar Kasture; 2. Vineet Deepak; 3. Sanskar Basak; 4. Ayush Sonawane; 5. Sharveya Samahnt; 6. Yuvraj Yadav, 7. Dhruv Shah; 8. Santosh Kolapte.

Under-17 : 1. Vineet Deepak; 2. Ayush Sonawane; 3. Dhruv Shah. 4. Yuvray Yadav.

Under-15: 1. Vivek Rohera; 2. Vivaan Thakkar; 3. Aarya Panchal; 4. Daksh Talwar.

Women’s: 1. Sampada Bhiwandkar; 2. Ananya Chande; Siya Hingorany; 4. Sana D’Souza.

Girls: (U-19) 1. Ananya Chande; 2. Divyanshi Bhowmick; 3. Sana D’Souza; 4. Sampada Bhiwandkar.

Under-17 : 1. Divyanshi Bhowmick; 2. Urvi Churi; 3. Bhoom Pitale; 4. Sana D’Souza.

Under-15: 1. Divyanshi Bhowmick; 2. Saachi Mandhyan; 3. Niva Chaughule; 4. Ayaana Beddingwala.

