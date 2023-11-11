'Ridiculous Allegations Blaming ICC And BCCI': Virender Sehwag Roasts Pakistan Fans & Their Ex-Cricketers

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Saturday lashed out at Pakistan cricket fans after the Men in Green were knocked out of the race to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals as England elected to bat first in their final league game.

There has been a lot of talk in the Pakistan cricketing fraternity about this World Cup in India. Their fans and former cricketers have repeatedly blamed the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for using their influence to knock Pakistan out of the tournament.

From accusing the ICC of providing different balls to Indian bowlers to BCCI manipulating the DRS to India's advantage, Pakistan fans have blamed everyone else but their players over the team's poor show in this edition.

Sehwag hits back

Sehwag therefore, took to social media to slam Pakistan over their bizarre excuses for not doing well in the World Cup.

"In the 21st century there have been 6 ODI world cups. In 6 attempts, only once in 2007 did we not qualify for the semi-finals and have qualified in 5 of the last 6 World cups. On the other hand only once have Pakistan qualified for the semis in 6 attempts in 2011.

"And they come up with ridiculous allegations blaming ICC and BCCI of changing balls and pitch. Their Prime Minister mocks us when we lose to another team despite having beaten them.

"Upon reaching here , their player posts pictures of enjoying tea in Hyderabad with sarcasm to mock our soldier.

"The PCB chief on camera refers to our country as Dushman Mulk. And they expect love for their hate. And those preaching class, that is a two way street. Jo Achha vyavhar kare uske saath hum bahut hi achhe, aur jo aisa vyavhar kare toh sahi mauke par soot samet lautana is my way. On field bhi, off-field bhi," Sehwag tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Pakistan virtually out of CWC 2023

Pakistan need to do the impossible to have any chance of advancing to the knockouts. Here are some of the scenarios for Babar Azam and Co to reach the semis.

Pakistan scenario now:

If England score 50, chase in 2 overs.

If England score 100, chase in 2.5 overs.

If England score 200, chase in 4.3 overs.

If England score 300, chase in 6.1 overs

